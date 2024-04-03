The ultimate neighborhood guide on where to eat, drink, and play in South Philly’s Point Breeze

In the heart of South Philadelphia, Point Breeze stands as a testament to the city’s culture, history, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Once a cornerstone of oil refinement in the 1800s, its history is a tapestry of communities, from European immigrants in the 19th century to the growth of African American communities through the 1930s, and Indonesian and Vietnamese immigration in the late 20th century. Today, Point Breeze bustles with local businesses on every block.

Music mogul and community activist Kenny Gamble, pictured in 2011, walks along point Breeze Avenue between Reed and Dickinson Streets where many local businesses are located Read more CLEM MURRAY / Staff Photographer

To make a day in the neighborhood a little easier and all the more fun, The Inquirer has whipped up a list of some of the best places to eat, drink, and visit in Point Breeze. While you might notice some favorites missing — like Second District Brewery, Nick’s Roast Beef or Los Cuatro Soles — this guide focuses squarely on the heart of the neighborhood, from 25th to Broad Street from west to east, and Washington Avenue in the north to Moore Street to the south.

The tinned fish board is photographed at American Sardine Bar at 18th and Federal in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelpia on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Read more Heather Khalifa / Staff Photographer

Where to eat in Point Breeze: Vegan, Mexican, Indonesian cuisines and more

Looking for a vibe? Don’t sleep on American Sardine Bar, Point Breeze’s watering hole for tinned fish aficionados. Perfect for a relaxed post-work bite and drink, its back patio — with comfy lawn chairs and string lights — invites cozy chats among locals. The pub’s menu is a treasure trove of flavorful snacks, from the Spanish sardine slider with its array of pickles and sauces to the elaborate tinned fish board with Galician sardines, smoked trout rillette, caramelized apricot, and squid ink kalamata tapenade.

📍1800 Federal St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 215-334-2337, 🌐 americansardinebar.com

Batter and Crumbs is a hit for vegans and non-vegans alike, its display case stuffed with savory pastries, cupcakes, and cookies topped with decadent frostings and sprinkles (or jimmies?). They also offer a variety of coffees with monthly flavors like March’s Shamrock Shimmy.

📍1401 Reed St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 267-319-8852, 🌐 batterandcrumbs.com

The "Not Pizza" box, a version of a rijsttafel meal, at Hardena in Point Breeze Read more TIM TAI / Staff Photographer

Hardena, a cornerstone of Indonesian cuisine in Point Breeze since 2001, is a family affair led by the Widjojos. It’s renowned for its authentic dishes like BBQ lamb sate, beef rendang, and stir-fried tempeh and tofu.

📍 1754 S. Hicks St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145, 📞 215-271-9442, 📷 @hardenaphilly

Former St. Joseph's basketball player Marvin O'Connor stands for a portrait at the Fresh Works shop he co-owns in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. The shop opened in the spring of 2020. Read more TIM TAI / Staff Photographer

This off-the-beaten-path cheesesteak joint is the real deal sidewalk steak. With eight kinds of cheesesteak, including a beloved pizza steak and cheesesteak hoagie, they also sling a mean burger and fries, smoothies, breakfast options, and even a salmon sandwich.

📍 2101 Reed St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 215-315-8370, 🌐 thefreshworks.com/point-breeze

On Point Bistro offers a standout brunch experience. Family-run and owned by Juan Lopez and his wife Mallory Fix Lopez, who met working at Garces Trading Co., and Mallory’s twin sister, Megan Asher, alongside her husband Rahul, this cozy BYOB spot serves up favorites like huevos rancheros and fried chicken sandwiches in a warm, intimate setting.

📍 1200 Point Breeze Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 267-639-3318, 🌐 onpointbistro.com

Aaron del Rosario and Margarita Jeronimo, a dynamic husband-wife team, infuse Point Breeze’s pizza scene with a Mexican twist at Rosario’s Pizza. Blending the essence of a Mexican taqueria with South Philly-style pizza, they offer unique toppings like birria beef, al pastor, and mole, alongside hearty sides and pizzeria staples.

📍1256 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 215-755-4555, 🌐 orderrosariospizzeria.com

The Cubano sandwich from Porco's Porchetteria layers herb-roasted pork and cracklings with whole grain mustard aioli, house giardiniera and Gruyere cheese on a ciabatta baked in-house by the Small Oven Pastry Shop. Read more James Narog / Bondfire Media

At 22nd Street and Washington Avenue sits the dual walk-up window operation of Small Oven Bakery and Porco’s Porchetteria. Crowds go wild for their pastries, huge sandwiches, and all-day breakfast menu, even without the usual seating. From strawberry rhubarb handpies to sandwiches bursting with Italian meats and soft serve, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss Porco’s standout breakfast sandwiches, especially the one with two over-easy eggs. Keep an eye out for an upcoming venture, Breezy’s Deli and Market.

📍 2204 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 215-545-2939, 🌐 smallovenpastryshop.com

Two Eagles Cafe, inspired by the shared eagle symbol of Albania and the U.S., offers a fusion of American breakfast favorites and traditional Albanian dishes. Run by Nadire and Rudi Karaj, the cafe serves everything from eggs benedict to qofte meatballs, even the national Albanian dish fergese pepper and tomato stew, catering to the morning rush and lunch crowd with a blend of cultures.

📍 1401 S. 20th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 267-748-2257, 🌐 twoeaglescafe.square.site

Stepping into Philly Tacos, adorned with luchador masks and a mural of a sombrero-topped Liberty Bell inscribed with “Mas Tacos, Less Hate”, there’s a feeling of levity and love at this Point Breeze taqueria. Owner Juan Carlos Romero is a Philly taco veteran, whose tenure includes time at the South Street Headhouse Farmer’s Market and his first award-winning restaurant Los Taquitos de Puebla in the early aughts. Don’t skip the slow-cooked beef birria or short rib tacos. Romero has expanded the Philly Taco empire to a roaming food truck, currently parked at 25th Street and Washington Avenue (just look for a green truck painted like Mexico City’s public busses) or at either the burrito or taco stand in Spruce Street Harbor Park.

📍 2011 Reed St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 215-334-1200, 📷 @philly_tacos

Seulanga Cafe

Point Breeze and its surrounding area is the best neighborhood for Indonesian food in the city. See: Seulanga Cafe on 18th and Mifflin Streets. Mutia Adje opened Seulanga in 2011, bringing recipes from her hometown, Aceh on the northern tip of Sumatra Island in Indonesia. The halal kitchen serves up dishes like bakso campur (meatball soup) or ayam goreng (fried chicken), but you can also pick up imported Indonesian snacks and speciality goods on the way out.

📍 1838 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145, 📞 267-357-4635, 🌐 seulangacafe.com

Advertisement

Bars, cafes and more in Point Breeze

Pepperoni pizza and Dock Street beer at Dock Street Brewery in Philadelphia. Read more Contigo Photography

Philadelphia’s trailblazing craft brewery, notable for being the first woman-owned in the city, is a key player on Washington Avenue and in the regional beer scene. It hosts lively happy hours with trivia and Real Housewives viewing parties, and extended Friday hours during summer. The menu features favorites like loaded mac and cheese, salads, and wood-fired pizzas, perfectly complementing the craft beers.

📍 2118 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 215-337-3103, 🌐 dockstreetbeer.com

Broad Street’s Hive Cafe is a simple and consistent morning breakfast coffee joint. Have something light like a tomato, pesto, and mozzarella on bagel or egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches on an everything Philly muffin. Drinks include matcha lattes, iced and hot teas, and vibrant smoothies.

📍 1444 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 267-639-5989, 🌐 hive-cafe.square.site

Insatiable is the neighborhood’s hottest new bar, offering rotating beer menu, refreshing libations with cheeky names, and wines from across Europe, South America, and the U.S., Every Tuesday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., spoil yourself with a bites like whipped eggplant or an empanada, $6 beers and wine, and $12 cocktails. Insatiable’s dinner menu features everything from small plate grilled octopus to main courses with steak frites.

📍 1200 S. 21st St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 267-319-8932, 🌐 insatiablephilly.com

El Mezcal Cantina bartender Chino making drinks a Al Pastor.Thursday September 1, 2022. Read more STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer

Philadelphia is spoiled with premier Mexican chefs from San Mateo Ozolco. One such chef is Eladio Soto of El Mezcal Cantina on Point Breeze Avenue, known for his time serving as the executive chef for Center City’s Tequilas before branching out on his own. His new venture blends diverse Mexican culinary traditions, offering specialties like Puebla’s tacos de trompo and Sinaloa’s aguachile. Get ready for flights of tequila and mezcal, an Oaxacan take on an old fashioned, and plenty of craft beers and cocktails to go around — swing by during happy hour at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

📍 1260 Point Breeze Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 267-534-5933, 🌐 elmezcalcantina.us

There are no bars more-decorated or beloved by locals than Scotty’s Bar, a staple to Point Breeze for more than a half-century. Scotty’s is no-frills when it comes to drinks, but with over-the-top seasonal decorations that makes for a party any time of the year. Enjoy affordable drinks, excellent service, and a welcoming crowd as everyone’s a regular at Scotty’s Bar.

📍 1420 Ellsworth St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 215-735-2390, 🌐 facebook.com/pages/Scottys-Bar/206001222777840

Things to do in Point Breeze

Di Silvestro and Chew Playgrounds

Playgrounds and green space are hard to come by in the packed residential blocks of Point Breeze, so when residents can get their fill of grass fields, jungle gyms, and multiple basketball courts, they come in droves. The DiSilvestro Playground was rebuilt in 2016 to make way for brand new playground equipment, basketball courts, and sprayground and green spaces. With a variety of programming inside the rec center, like computer literacy programs or e-sports in the computer lab, there are plenty of opportunities for kids to enrich their after school time. Walk by Chew Playground on a warm day and you’ll see children laughing, dogs scampering across the fields, and basket ballers bringing their everything to the rim.

Di Silvestro Playground 📍 1701 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, Pa. , 19145, 📞 215-685-1598, 🌐 phila.gov/parks-rec-finder

Chew Playground📍 1800 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 🌐 phila.gov

Advertisement

This eclectic Point Breeze boutique has been shining brightly for almost 40 years. Swing by to wow your significant other with unique cards and flowers on Valentine’s Day, find fun ideas for kids on Halloween, or shop through interesting books, home goods, and gifts for a loved one for any occasion.

📍 1450 Point Breeze Ave Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 215-463-8966, 🌐 facebook.com/pointbreezecultureexchange

Love thrift shopping? Check out Habitat for Humanity Restore on Washington Avenue. (File photo) Read more

Love thrift shopping? Check out Habitat for Humanity Restore on Washington Avenue, where affordable furniture, appliances, and home goods await, with profits aiding the organization. Enjoy discounts up to 50% off, and perhaps find a freebie. Check their online catalog via the Rego app or website for a preview.

📍 2318 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 215-739-9300, 🌐 habitatphiladelphia.org/restore

Home to a pristine basketball court, community garden, and playground, Ralph Brooks Park is a park oasis among the typical residential blocks. Lining the sides of buildings around the park are murals with messages of love, hope, and peace with ample trees and foliage surrounding the park’s features.

📍 1606-1620 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145, ✉️ ralphbrooksgarden@gmail.com

"We the Youth," a Keith Haring mural from 1987 at 22d and Ellsworth Streets, has been restored to its original vibrancy and will be maintained by the Philadelphia Mural Arts Program. Read more MICHAEL S. WIRTZ / Staff Photographer

In 1987, world famous N.Y.C.-based pop artist and painter Keith Haring created a mural on the walls of a Point Breeze home at 22nd and Ellsworth Street. Called “We The Youth,” it was a collaboration between CityKids of New York and the Brandywine Workshop in Philadelphia that was later restored by the help of Mural Arts and the Keith Haring Foundation. Viewable to the public at all times, simply walk through the area and take in a 30-plus-foot original Haring painting.

📍 S. 22nd St. & Ellsworth St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 🌐 muralarts.org/artworks/we-the-youth

Advertisement

A stomping ground for many in the Western part of Point Breeze, Wharton Square is a quintessential Philadelphia “square park,” with intersecting walking paths, plenty of grass field and trees, plus amenities like tennis courts, playgrounds and spraygrounds, and a close community of neighbors working to keep the park beautiful.

📍 2300 Wharton St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 🌐 facebook.com/WhartonSquarePlayground