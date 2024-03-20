Here’s what to eat, drink, and do on Philly’s South Street

On a Friday evening, chatter and laughter fill the air lighting South Street abuzz with activity.

Families meander down the street, heading to South Street Souvlaki for delicious gyro sandwiches, while high schoolers on skateboards zip past, making a beeline to Repo Records for the latest tunes and stickers. Tourists are drawn to the Philly Magic Gardens, captivated by the intricate mosaic art, and punk rock enthusiasts drift into Crash Bang Boom to pick up band T-shirts and unique jewelry.

The street stretches across 14 blocks from Front to Broad Street, according to Visit Philly, beckoning folks of all ages to explore its array of over 300 shops and savor the flavors of more than 60 restaurants, bars, and cafes.

Despite struggles with the pandemic and mass shooting, locals point to the resilience of the many independently-owned businesses that keep the heart of this beloved community beating loud and proud, offering a plethora of places to explore.

From celebrity haunts to funky vintage stores, here’s how to spend the day on South Street.

What to eat on South Street?

Bridget Foy’s

What’s better than all-you-can-eat pasta for $30? Head to this restaurant on Mondays between 4:30 and 8 p.m. to score the special. Dine in at the bi-level space with a lively bar scene and ample outdoor seating to enjoy all the pasta — or other American fare any day of the week, except Tuesday when doors are closed.

📍200 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-922-1813, 🌐 bridgetfoys.com

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

New kid on the block Brooklyn Dumplings is unique for its Automat, the method of delivering food through a wall of glass-window lockers. Place your order for creative dumplings, like bacon cheeseburger or lamb and gyro, through a scanner or delivery app, and retrieve your meal from glass-window lockers using a code sent via text. You’ll be in and out in under a minute.

📍308 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 267-519-9358, 🌐 brooklyndumplingshop.com

Sam Shaw’s Treatery

For cookie enthusiasts, Sam Shaw’s Treatery is a must-visit. Owner Samantha Shaw bakes cookies from scratch daily, available by the pound, in one-pound boxes and tins, or as party trays. Indulge in a variety of flavors, including chocolate chip and snickerdoodle, while browsing the boutique’s selection of artisan olive oils, handcrafted pottery, and more.

📍306 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 267-239-2089, 🌐 samshawstreatery.com

Brazas BBQ Chicken

Experience Peruvian cuisine at this casual spot, featuring dishes like pollo a la brasa (rotisserie chicken), lomo saltado (hanger steak stir fry), and tallarin verde, spaghetti with a basil sauce. Start with small plates such as chicken stew empanadas or crispy yuca fries with huancaina sauce (a spicy cheese sauce made with peppers) — don’t forget to try chicha morada, a refreshing Peruvian drink made from purple corn, cinnamon, pineapple, and lime.

📍326 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 267-519-8551, 🌐 brazasbbq.net

What to drink on South Street?

Tattooed Mom’s

Don’t skip a trip to this beloved South Street bar, a spot so cool that even “Drive-Away Dolls” actress Beanie Feldstein couldn’t resist dropping by. Tattooed Mom’s boasts graffiti-adorned walls and a laid-back atmosphere perfect for enjoying $4 draft beers during happy hour (daily from 4 to 6 p.m.), alongside a selection of vegan snacks and sandwiches. Free pool on Mondays, craft sessions on Sundays, and comedy nights are just a few of the events that make this bar a must-visit.

📍530 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-238-9880, 🌐 tattooedmomphilly.com

Banh Mi and Bottles

Why not treat yourself to a flight of shooters like MỘT (tequila, passion fruit syrup, lime juice), HAI (Vodka, pandan syrup, lime juice), and BA (whiskey blend, jasmine tea, syrup, lime juice) for $25? Or you could down some sake as you enjoy dishes like whole lobster tossed in tamarind fish sauce and coconut-caramelized baby back ribs. Score $1 off all draft beers, $8 house wines, and $10 cocktails during happy hour at the bar Tuesdays to Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m.

📍712-14 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-800-1533, 🌐 banhmiandbottles.com

Wim Cafe x Yowie

This bright day cafe has quickly become a go-to for locals’ caffeine needs since opening in 2022. Sip on drip blends, specialty lattes, espressos, or tea while savoring inventive toasts topped with whipped ricotta and jam or sunflower butter and bananas. Don’t forget to explore the colorful Yowie hotel shop next door, curated by founder Shannon Maldonado, for a unique selection of items from local independent artists and designers.

📍226 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-398-5965, 🌐 wimcafe.com

A few t-shirt designs by Jacci Weaver, 39, of South Philadelphia, Pa., at Repo Records. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

Things to do on South Street

Repo Records

Nestled inside a vibrant lime green building, discover a treasure trove of used vinyls meticulously categorized by genre. Enhance your music collection with reggae hits from The Upsetters, rock classics by The Smiths, or dive into the sounds of Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Noah Kahan, and boygenius. Venture further to find cassette tapes, CDs, and budget-friendly $5 vinyls. Don’t miss out on the funky candles adorned with the faces of musical icons like A$AP Rocky and Phoebe Bridgers.

📍506 South. St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-627-3775, 🌐 reporecords.com

Atomic City Comics

It’s easy to spend hours browsing rows of comics from the Mandalorian to G.I. Joe. But that’s not all you’ll find at one of the best comic books in Philly. This South Street staple has collectibles, manga books, graphic novels, and figurines from classics like Sailor Moon and Avatar. Don’t miss the dollar comics.

📍638 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-625-9613, 🌐 facebook.com/atomiccitycomics

Dudes Boutique

If you’re window shopping down South Street, one boutique is sure to catch your attention with belts bejeweled with Swarovski crystals, puffy fox fur coats, and striking crocodile tail dress shoes — and you’re not alone. The family-owned business has many star-studded customers, including rappers Rick Ross and Lil Uzi Vert. While the boutique is called Dudes, the store offers shoes, clothes, jackets, bags, and hats for everyone, selling custom-made items for $300 and up.

📍646 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-928-0661, 🌐 dudesboutique.com

South Street Art Mart

Looking for one-of-a-kind pins, totes, prints, and more? This consignment shop features about 200 independent artists. Couple Nicole Wiegand and Nicole Krecicki began Art Mart as pop-up shop on South Street and transitioned to their brick-and-mortar five years ago. While they’ve “accidentally become the sticker store,” Wiegand joked, there’s something for everyone from stuffed animals and adults-only prints. Just remember to keep your mask on inside the store as you explore.

📍530 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 southstreetartmart.com

Wooden Shoe Books

If anarchism and activism is your thing, then Wooden Shoe is just for you. The all-volunteer, collectively-run bookshop is home to a massive selection of books, zines, magazines, and records. Scout books like Mikki Kendall’s Hood Feminism, Heather Radke’s Butts: A Backstory, and Sophie Lewis’ Abolish the Family: A Manifesto for Care and Liberation. Or pick up Plants to the Rescue by Vikram Baliga for your kid’s next bedtime read. Plus, find posters on the wall and pins, buttons, and stickers at the register.

📍704 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-413-0999, 🌐 woodenshoebooks.org

Retrospect Vintage

Operated by Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, this thrift store is a haven for vintage aficionados, organizing clothing and shoes by color and style, with an eclectic mix of dishware, furniture, and knick-knacks. For those who prefer online shopping, their ETSY and Depop stores offer local pickup options in New Jersey and on South Street, blending the thrill of thrift shopping with the convenience of online browsing.

📍508 South Street Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-925-3761, 🌐 retrospectvintage215.com