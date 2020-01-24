Exton’s Movie Tavern is offering a Best Picture Marathon spread over two days. Food and beverage are available at a 20% discount, but Netflix titles are not showing. A ticket to see all four movies on Feb. 1 (Little Women, 1917, Jojo Rabbit and Joker) is $35, and a ticket to see all three movies on Feb. 8 (Ford v Ferrari, Parasite, Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood) is $28. The Feb. 1 Movie Tavern Oscar package also includes Academy Award-nominated live action and short films, starting at 10:30 a.m.