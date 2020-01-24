If you believe the best way to see a movie is in a theater, but you procrastinated, and you still want to see all nine best picture nominees before Oscar night, you’re in luck.
Many area theaters are offering best picture movie marathons in advance of the Academy Awards broadcast Feb. 9. The marathons happen every year, but the practice has been complicated recently by the big-chain disputes with streaming service Netflix — that’s why the the Regal and AMC best picture line-ups will not include Netflix-produced nominees Marriage Story and The Irishman. (The non-Netflix nominees are Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, 1917, Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood, and Parasite.)
Completists, however, can see the Netflix nominees at the Film Center’s Best Picture Weekend (1412 Chestnut St.). Marriage Story screens 4 p.m. Friday, and The Irishman screens 10 a.m. Saturday. The marathon requires a weekend pass, so you can’t buy a ticket to just one show. The pass ($50 /$40 for members of the Philadelphia Film Society) includes one free popcorn for each day of the event.
The Irishman (11 a.m. Saturday) and Marriage Story (3:40 p.m. Sunday) are also part of the Best Picture Marathon at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville. You can buy individual tickets for $8, or $30 passes for each day, Saturday and Sunday. Ford v. Ferrari and Parasite are sold out, and there are “low ticket alerts” on Jojo Rabbit, 1917 and Little Women.
Exton’s Movie Tavern is offering a Best Picture Marathon spread over two days. Food and beverage are available at a 20% discount, but Netflix titles are not showing. A ticket to see all four movies on Feb. 1 (Little Women, 1917, Jojo Rabbit and Joker) is $35, and a ticket to see all three movies on Feb. 8 (Ford v Ferrari, Parasite, Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood) is $28. The Feb. 1 Movie Tavern Oscar package also includes Academy Award-nominated live action and short films, starting at 10:30 a.m.
The Regal Best Picture Film Festival runs every day Jan. 31 through Feb. 9. Tickets are sold individually. Participating locations include the Regal theaters in Downingtown, Oaks, King of Prussia and Warrington.
The AMC Best Picture Showcase runs Saturday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 8. Participating theaters include AMC Painters Crossing 9, AMC Voorhees 16, AMC Cherry Hill 24 and AMC Neshaminy 24. Tickets are sold individually.
- The Bryn Mawr Film Institute is assembling a program of the nominated Oscar short films including animation, live action, and documentaries, with a screening schedule to be announced soon.
- A program of Oscar-nominated animated and live action films will be available at the Ritz Five beginning Jan. 31.