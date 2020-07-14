Philly gyms remain closed through at least Aug. 1 in the city’s modified green phase. But that isn’t stopping some fitness centers from making sure their members (and non-members) can still work up a sweat.
Whether you want to spin in a parking lot, do yoga in a grassy park, or move through a full-body workout from a city rooftop, a variety of local gyms are offering socially distanced, outdoor classes.
Here’s where to find them and what to expect.
Note: Due to limited class sizes, many require pre-registration. If it rains, you may be refunded, credited for a future class, or directed to a virtual version. Check with the gym to confirm.
Tuck Barre and Yoga offers a mix of yoga and barre classes in the courtyard of its Washington Square West studio. Masks are required during class.
Location: Courtyard of studio at 518 S. 7th St.
When: Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
Price: $20
If you miss strength training with equipment, RippedPHL has you covered. Move through 50-minute classes that also include bodyweight and plyometric exercises. Sanitizer spray is available for all equipment.
Two locations: McCall Elementary School recess area at 335 S. 7th St. and at the Schuylkill River Park, 300 S. 25th St. (in front of the dog park)
When: Mornings and evenings on weekdays, and mornings on weekends (times vary)
Price: $14, $65 for 5 classes, $80 for 2-week unlimited class package
Sign up: rippedphl.com (click “Book a Class”)
UNITE hosts classes in multiple parks throughout the city. The full-body workouts combine cardio and strength-training drills and incorporate elements of the park. Classes are capped at 18 participants and are led by a masked coach who oversees social distancing.
Location: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St.
When: 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on select weekdays, and 10 a.m. on select weekends; check schedule here
Price: $22 per class, $100 for 5 classes, $190 for 10 classes
Join a 45-minute bootcamp class designed to give you a full-body workout. Equipment, like kettlebells, is included, but bring your own mat, water, and towel.
Location: Baldwin Park, 423 N. 19th St.
When: 6 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m., 7:15 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. Sundays
Price: $18 to drop in, $120 for 5 classes, $235 for 10 classes, $365 for 20 classes
Sign up: bpmfitnessphl.com/schedule
These 45-minute sessions include strength, speed, agility, and shadow-boxing training. Equipment and hand sanitizer provided. Bring yoga mat, towel, and mask.
Location: Fairmount Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr.
When: Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
Price: $20
Sign up: comealive215.com (click “Event Schedule”)
Calm your mind with yoga and meditation. The all-levels flow classes move at a moderate pace.
Location: Brown Street lawn of Eastern State Penitentiary, on Brown Street, between 22nd Street and Corinthian Avenue.
When: Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Price: $15 (A portion is donated to Eastern State Penitentiary)
Join Yoga Habit for a power flow class behind the Eastern State Penitentiary. You must register online before showing up. Masks are required before and after class. Bring your own mat.
Location: Brown Street lawn of Eastern State Penitentiary, on Brown Street, between 22nd St. and Corinthian Ave.
When: Daily, times vary
Price: $5-$12
Sign up: yogahabit.com/schedule
Smith Memorial Playground hosts weekly Wednesday yoga classes and Saturday barre workouts. Bring a yoga mat and water, and for barre, a towel and weights (2-3 lbs.), too. If you don’t have weights, substitute canned goods, which can be donated after class to be given to a local food pantry.
Location: Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Dr.
When: Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Price: $5
Sign up: No sign-up required
A socially distanced BYOB hangout follows these all-levels flow classes. Bring your own mat, water, sunscreen, and beers. Masks are required before and after class.
Location: Penn Treaty Park
When: Mondays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Price: Pay what you wish
Sign up: linktr.ee/m_t_yoga
Expansive skyline views from eight stories high greet you at this rooftop yoga class, led by rotating instructors. The first class (July 14) is open to 25 students. Remaining classes allow for 50. The elevator is limited to four students at a time. (The stairs will be open.) Bring your own mat, water, and towel. Masks are required before and after class. If it rains, classes move to a virtual Zoom session.
Location: Bok’s rooftop at 1901 S. 9th St. (enter at 800 Mifflin St.)
When: Second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Price: $16 (30% of proceeds benefit local nonprofits)
Resume your barre routine on Jet Wine Bar’s patio. Masks required.
Location: Jet Wine Bar’s Wine Garden at 1525 South St.
When: Monday through Thursday at 7:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m.
Price: $20
Sweat your way through a 45-minute HIIT and strength-training workout. You’re encouraged to bring a set of weights, bands, and a mat, but all are optional. Masks are required.
Two locations: Jefferson Square, 300 Washington Ave., and the front garden of the senior recreation center at Passyunk Avenue and Dickinson Street
When: Various times throughout the week
Price: $17 or $45 for 3 classes
Sign up: vagaro.com/trainandnourish/classes
Freehouse’s six-story-high rooftop workouts allow you to take in the Philly skyline as you move through a 45-minute, full-body toning. Classes feature a mix of sculpting, light cardio, and resistance training. Bring water and a beach towel or yoga mat. Masks are optional during class but required before and after.
Location: 1430 South St. on the roof of the studio
When: Monday through Friday from 7:05 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. (arrive early)
Price: $18
Sign up: freehousefitness.com (Click “Schedule & Shop”)
Bust out some moves with DanceFit’s Zumba classes, some of which are hosted in the Flourtown Swim Club pool. Kickboxing-infused dance classes are an option, too.
Two locations: Flourtown Swim Club, 1528 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, and Spa Elysium, 55 Bethlehem Pike, Chestnut Hill
When: Monday through Saturday
Price: $15
Sign up: dancefitex.com/chestnuthillschedule
Core, cardio, strength training, and bootcamp classes are all options, many of which will get you moving through the surrounding neighborhood. Meeting locations vary so check the schedule for each class.
Location: Various locations in Roxborough, Manayunk, and Lafayette Hill
When: Most days at multiple times
Price: $18, $70 for 5 classes, $140 for a month of unlimited
Sign up: goalsfit.com/class-schedule
Never Give Up’s outdoor classes are half cardio, half strength training. Bring a mat, water, and towel. Masks are required before and after class.
Location: Locations throughout Manayunk; address will be emailed to you before class
When: Daily classes Monday through Saturday
Price: First class free, $18 to drop in
Sign up: nevergiveuptraining.com/schedule
Join in barre, cardio and sculpt, and core classes, and stay tuned for more options. The Wall is in the midst of creating a tented outdoor “studio,” under which it’ll host spin sessions and other classes. Check Facebook for opening details.
Two locations: Outside North Light Community Center at 175 Green Lane or on Grape Street in Manayunk
When: Daily
Price: $19
Sign up: thewallcycling.com (Click “Schedule”)
This Montgomery County studio is offering classes seven days a week, ranging from yoga to spin to bootcamp to spin-fusion (spin and weight training). Spin classes are capped at 16 people, and all other classes allow for 30. To beat the heat, most classes are scheduled at 7 a.m. or earlier.
Location: In lot behind the studio at 735 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown
When: Mornings seven days a week (times vary from 5:45 a.m. to 7 a.m.), evening classes Monday through Thursday
Price: $20 for drop in, $150 for a month of unlimited, $90 for 5 classes, $160 for 10 classes; Student discounts available
Sign up: chcyclefitness.com (click “Schedule/Reserve”)
Tabata, barre, bootcamp, cardio-sculpt fusion workouts, and spin are all offered right out front of Remix’s studio. Your first class is free.
Location: In front of the studio at 116 Welsh Road, Horsham
When: Various times throughout the week (check schedule here)
Price: First class free, $20 to drop in, $39 for 3 classes, $99 for a month of unlimited
Sign up: remix-fitness.com/our-classes
Royal’s outdoor options run the gamut, from yoga to spinning to Zumba and beyond.
Location: Studio parking lot, 50 E. Gloucester Pike, Barrington.
When: Daily
Price: $10
Sign up: royalfit.com (click “Outdoor Classes”)