Philly gyms remain closed through at least Aug. 1 in the city’s modified green phase. But that isn’t stopping some fitness centers from making sure their members (and non-members) can still work up a sweat.

Whether you want to spin in a parking lot, do yoga in a grassy park, or move through a full-body workout from a city rooftop, a variety of local gyms are offering socially distanced, outdoor classes.

Here’s where to find them and what to expect.

Note: Due to limited class sizes, many require pre-registration. If it rains, you may be refunded, credited for a future class, or directed to a virtual version. Check with the gym to confirm.

» READ MORE: How to summer in Philly: Our 2020 summer guide

Center City / Washington Square

Tuck Barre and Yoga

Tuck Barre and Yoga offers a mix of yoga and barre classes in the courtyard of its Washington Square West studio. Masks are required during class.

Location: Courtyard of studio at 518 S. 7th St.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Price: $20

Sign up: tuckbarreyoga.com (click “Schedules”)

RippedPHL

If you miss strength training with equipment, RippedPHL has you covered. Move through 50-minute classes that also include bodyweight and plyometric exercises. Sanitizer spray is available for all equipment.

Two locations: McCall Elementary School recess area at 335 S. 7th St. and at the Schuylkill River Park, 300 S. 25th St. (in front of the dog park)

When: Mornings and evenings on weekdays, and mornings on weekends (times vary)

Price: $14, $65 for 5 classes, $80 for 2-week unlimited class package

Sign up: rippedphl.com (click “Book a Class”)

UNITE Fitness

UNITE hosts classes in multiple parks throughout the city. The full-body workouts combine cardio and strength-training drills and incorporate elements of the park. Classes are capped at 18 participants and are led by a masked coach who oversees social distancing.

Location: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St.

When: 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on select weekdays, and 10 a.m. on select weekends; check schedule here

Price: $22 per class, $100 for 5 classes, $190 for 10 classes

Sign up: unitefitness.com

» READ MORE: How to work out in the heat during the pandemic

Fairmount / Spring Garden

BPM Fitness

Join a 45-minute bootcamp class designed to give you a full-body workout. Equipment, like kettlebells, is included, but bring your own mat, water, and towel.

Location: Baldwin Park, 423 N. 19th St.

When: 6 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m., 7:15 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. Sundays

Price: $18 to drop in, $120 for 5 classes, $235 for 10 classes, $365 for 20 classes

Sign up: bpmfitnessphl.com/schedule

Come Alive 215

These 45-minute sessions include strength, speed, agility, and shadow-boxing training. Equipment and hand sanitizer provided. Bring yoga mat, towel, and mask.

Location: Fairmount Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr.

When: Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

Price: $20

Sign up: comealive215.com (click “Event Schedule”)

Mindful Elephant Yoga

Calm your mind with yoga and meditation. The all-levels flow classes move at a moderate pace.

Location: Brown Street lawn of Eastern State Penitentiary, on Brown Street, between 22nd Street and Corinthian Avenue.

When: Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Price: $15 (A portion is donated to Eastern State Penitentiary)

Sign up: mindfulelephantyoga.as.me/schedule.php

» READ MORE: Should I wear a mask while running and exercising outside?

UNITE Fitness

UNITE hosts classes in multiple parks throughout the city. The full-body workouts combine cardio and strength training drills and incorporate elements of the park. Classes are capped at 18 people and are led by a masked coach who oversees socially distancing.

Location: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St.

When: 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on select weekdays, and 10 a.m. on select weekends

Price: $22 per class, $100 for 5 classes, $190 for 10 classes

Sign up: unitefitness.com

Yoga Habit

Join Yoga Habit for a power flow class behind the Eastern State Penitentiary. You must register online before showing up. Masks are required before and after class. Bring your own mat.

Location: Brown Street lawn of Eastern State Penitentiary, on Brown Street, between 22nd St. and Corinthian Ave.

When: Daily, times vary

Price: $5-$12

Sign up: yogahabit.com/schedule

West Philly

Fitness on the Front Lawn

Smith Memorial Playground hosts weekly Wednesday yoga classes and Saturday barre workouts. Bring a yoga mat and water, and for barre, a towel and weights (2-3 lbs.), too. If you don’t have weights, substitute canned goods, which can be donated after class to be given to a local food pantry.

Location: Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Dr.

When: Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Price: $5

Sign up: No sign-up required

UNITE Fitness

UNITE hosts classes in multiple parks throughout the city. The full-body workouts combine cardio and strength-training drills and incorporate elements of the park. Classes are capped at 18 participants and are led by a masked coach who oversees social distancing.

Location: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St.

When: 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on select weekdays, and 10 a.m. on select weekends

Price: $22 per class, $100 for 5 classes, $190 for 10 classes

Sign up: unitefitness.com

Fishtown

Fishtown Outdoor Yoga and Beers with Michelle and Tahsin

A socially distanced BYOB hangout follows these all-levels flow classes. Bring your own mat, water, sunscreen, and beers. Masks are required before and after class.

Location: Penn Treaty Park

When: Mondays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Price: Pay what you wish

Sign up: linktr.ee/m_t_yoga

South Philly / Graduate Hospital

KG Strong Bok Rooftop Yoga

Expansive skyline views from eight stories high greet you at this rooftop yoga class, led by rotating instructors. The first class (July 14) is open to 25 students. Remaining classes allow for 50. The elevator is limited to four students at a time. (The stairs will be open.) Bring your own mat, water, and towel. Masks are required before and after class. If it rains, classes move to a virtual Zoom session.

Location: Bok’s rooftop at 1901 S. 9th St. (enter at 800 Mifflin St.)

When: Second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Price: $16 (30% of proceeds benefit local nonprofits)

Sign up: kgstrongtraining.com/services/yoga/rooftop-yoga

Tuck Barre and Yoga

Resume your barre routine on Jet Wine Bar’s patio. Masks required.

Location: Jet Wine Bar’s Wine Garden at 1525 South St.

When: Monday through Thursday at 7:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m.

Price: $20

Sign up: tuckbarreyoga.com (click “Schedules”)

Train & Nourish

Sweat your way through a 45-minute HIIT and strength-training workout. You’re encouraged to bring a set of weights, bands, and a mat, but all are optional. Masks are required.

Two locations: Jefferson Square, 300 Washington Ave., and the front garden of the senior recreation center at Passyunk Avenue and Dickinson Street

When: Various times throughout the week

Price: $17 or $45 for 3 classes

Sign up: vagaro.com/trainandnourish/classes

Freehouse Fitness

Freehouse’s six-story-high rooftop workouts allow you to take in the Philly skyline as you move through a 45-minute, full-body toning. Classes feature a mix of sculpting, light cardio, and resistance training. Bring water and a beach towel or yoga mat. Masks are optional during class but required before and after.

Location: 1430 South St. on the roof of the studio

When: Monday through Friday from 7:05 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. (arrive early)

Price: $18

Sign up: freehousefitness.com (Click “Schedule & Shop”)

Chestnut Hill / Manayunk

DanceFit Exertainment

Bust out some moves with DanceFit’s Zumba classes, some of which are hosted in the Flourtown Swim Club pool. Kickboxing-infused dance classes are an option, too.

Two locations: Flourtown Swim Club, 1528 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, and Spa Elysium, 55 Bethlehem Pike, Chestnut Hill

When: Monday through Saturday

Price: $15

Sign up: dancefitex.com/chestnuthillschedule

Goals Fit

Core, cardio, strength training, and bootcamp classes are all options, many of which will get you moving through the surrounding neighborhood. Meeting locations vary so check the schedule for each class.

Location: Various locations in Roxborough, Manayunk, and Lafayette Hill

When: Most days at multiple times

Price: $18, $70 for 5 classes, $140 for a month of unlimited

Sign up: goalsfit.com/class-schedule

Never Give Up Training

Never Give Up’s outdoor classes are half cardio, half strength training. Bring a mat, water, and towel. Masks are required before and after class.

Location: Locations throughout Manayunk; address will be emailed to you before class

When: Daily classes Monday through Saturday

Price: First class free, $18 to drop in

Sign up: nevergiveuptraining.com/schedule

The Wall Fitness

Join in barre, cardio and sculpt, and core classes, and stay tuned for more options. The Wall is in the midst of creating a tented outdoor “studio,” under which it’ll host spin sessions and other classes. Check Facebook for opening details.

Two locations: Outside North Light Community Center at 175 Green Lane or on Grape Street in Manayunk

When: Daily

Price: $19

Sign up: thewallcycling.com (Click “Schedule”)

Suburbs and South Jersey

Chestnut Hill Cycle Fitness

This Montgomery County studio is offering classes seven days a week, ranging from yoga to spin to bootcamp to spin-fusion (spin and weight training). Spin classes are capped at 16 people, and all other classes allow for 30. To beat the heat, most classes are scheduled at 7 a.m. or earlier.

Location: In lot behind the studio at 735 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown

When: Mornings seven days a week (times vary from 5:45 a.m. to 7 a.m.), evening classes Monday through Thursday

Price: $20 for drop in, $150 for a month of unlimited, $90 for 5 classes, $160 for 10 classes; Student discounts available

Sign up: chcyclefitness.com (click “Schedule/Reserve”)







Remix Fitness

Tabata, barre, bootcamp, cardio-sculpt fusion workouts, and spin are all offered right out front of Remix’s studio. Your first class is free.

Location: In front of the studio at 116 Welsh Road, Horsham

When: Various times throughout the week (check schedule here)

Price: First class free, $20 to drop in, $39 for 3 classes, $99 for a month of unlimited

Sign up: remix-fitness.com/our-classes

Royal Fitness

Royal’s outdoor options run the gamut, from yoga to spinning to Zumba and beyond.

Location: Studio parking lot, 50 E. Gloucester Pike, Barrington.

When: Daily

Price: $10

Sign up: royalfit.com (click “Outdoor Classes”)