Five insider tips from Inquirer reporters on the best things to do this weekend

Inquirer reporters know a lot of people. I mean a lot of people. And we also know — thanks to our deep sourcing, years of working in and around Philly, and our good-old-fashioned shoe leather reporting — quite a few tips and tricks, and secret menu items that will make your Philly experience that much sweeter.

Every week, we ask our team what they know that you should know, too. Here’s what they had to say about how to make the most of this weekend.

Hidden breakfast sandwiches that sell out fast

Get to either Rittenhouse Farmers Market (Saturday) or Headhouse Farmers Market (Sunday) early because one of the city’s best breakfast sandwiches is tucked away in Market Day Canele’s coolers. It’s a fluffy, crusty gougere, bisected and stuffed with egg salad, a pinch of arugula, and a perfectly crisped, thick slice of bacon. You can either get the gougeres individually, wrapped up like a little present in wax paper, or in a set of three in a neat pastry box that makes an excellent host gift (if they last long enough for you to make it to whomever you’re visiting). They sell out every week, it’s usually the first thing they’re out of.

— Kiki Aranita

Cool kid comic shop that won’t gatekeep

If the totally great and awesome new Superman flick has reawakened the comic book nerd in you, don’t fret! Because I know the totally great and awesome gang at Brave New Worlds comic book store in Old City. They’ll coolly walk you through how to set up a monthly pull-list of your favorite Superman titles and any great comics you want!

The welcoming crew at Brave New Worlds — Rob LeFevre, Cacey Crawford, and Brian Johnson — are the diametric opposite of the nasal-voiced comic book snobs in The Simpsons who are always shoving Bart away from the collectors’ items. The place is a jewel both for comic newbies (like I was a few years ago) and comic book diehards endlessly scouring the rare gems from the golden and silver age of comics, the 1950s and 1960s, displayed on the curated back wall (like I am now.) They love comics and they love that you love comics and will set you on your Superman path. (My suggestions: pick up DC’s awesome new Absolute Superman series, and reacquaint yourself with must-read classics, like All-Star Superman, Superman for All Seasons, and Alan Moore’s 1986 masterpiece Superman: Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? And get the scoop on the DCU’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, based on one of my favorite comics ever.) For all you sleeper suburbanite Superman fans, they’ve got a stacked Willow Grove shop!

— Mike Newall

Off-menu takeout

In recent months, Cafe Nhan has added desserts to their menu: a wonderful, wiggly flan, and a Vietnamese yogurt drink — but the key here is that you can also their purchase their yogurt in little ramekins, to go. It’s made by one of their waitresses and there’s condensed milk in it, so it’s a little sweet. For service, they shake it up with ice, lime juice, and sugar and it’s a wonderful, refreshing beverage.

— Kiki Aranita

Friday night coffee party

Coffee roaster Café Duskaia has opened a new Nicaraguan restaurant in the heart of the Italian Market at 9th & Carpenter. The coffee beans, which I’ve been enjoying at home, come from a cooperative run by eight sisters. The grand opening is Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature food and coffee samples, live music, cocktails, and craft vendors. Can’t make it? They’re open every day except Monday.

— Evan Weiss

Banished food truck makes a surprise appearance

As the song Atlantic City goes, everything that dies someday comes back. In this case, it’s the beloved Fish Heads food truck at A.C.’s Gardner’s Basin, chased away from its regular spot three years ago and left for dead in an absurd dispute with the city and state, but popping up this summer around town. On Saturday, Fish Heads will be at the free R&B concert at Gardner’s Basin beginning at 1 p.m., featuring Russell Thompkins Jr. & the New Stylistics, GQ, Wilbert Hart of the original Delfonics, and much more. Bring a beach chair to this lovely bayside hidden gem of a spot, and a cooler, but save room for Gregory “Dredgie” Wood’s great fish sandwiches, platters, and slaws.

— Amy S. Rosenberg