Where to buy fancy pens in Philadelphia

If you can’t make the show, you can find Schon’s pens at Franklin & Poe, 1817 Franklin Ave., or online at Schondsgn. (Don’t ask Alexa for a Schon pen or you'll get a copy of Shanghai Surprise.)

Shaw’s pens (most of which sell for a lot less than the Alexander Graham Bell special) can be found at Shaw Pens.

Frank Limper Jr. sells pens and accessories at his pop-up pen store at the Moorestown Mall and Cherry Hill Public Library during the holidays, and through his site Federalist Pens and Paper.

The upscale pen maker Montblanc has an outlet at King of Prussia Mall.

Omoi Zakka, 1608 Pine St. and 41 S. Third St., has a selection of fountain pens and specialty paper.