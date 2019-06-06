Amy Rigby took so long between albums that you could almost forget how good she is. Well, not really, even if there was a 13-year gap before last year’s excellent The Old Guys, an astute and heartfelt set of rock songs, inspired in part by famous dudes like Bob Dylan, Philip Roth, and Robert Altman, by one of America’s best, most underrated songwriters. Since then, she has released terrific protest and tribute tunes — titled “The President Can’t Read” and “Tom Petty Karaoke,” respectively — and even better, announced the book she’s been writing (which explains why it took so long between records) is called Girl To City: A Memoir and is coming out in October. She’s in Manayunk on Friday, with the Kevin Hanson Duo opening. — Dan DeLuca