There’s a slight chill in the air. Crispy yellow leaves piled high on the sidewalk. Ghosts and goblins in every-other window. Vecna, the villain in the most recent season of Stranger Things, is guarding City Hall. And from doughnuts to martinis, pumpkin is everywhere.

Spooky season is officially here.

And you don’t have to be a kid to enjoy all the ghoulish fun — those mini Hershey bars and Kit Kats are for you too, grown-ups. Not to mention, the city has plenty of haunted bars serving all the boo-ze you could possibly wish for.

Here’s where and when to party with spirits and witchy brews around the city.

Uptown Upside Down

At Uptown Beer Garden, things have turned “upside down.” The Center City venue will transport you to Stranger Things’ 1983 Hawkins, Indiana where demogorgons and demodogs run amok. Creepy inside-out villain Vecna menacingly invites you to join his victims — or you can ignore him and just order craft cocktails like the Hellfire, a Ghost blanco tequila mixed with pear, Sprite and simple syrup. There’s also a cold brew cocktail called Chrissy Wake Up.

Be sure to look out for the PPA ticket on the Surfer Boy Pizza van. And if you need to communicate with Joyce Byers on the other side, there’s a wall lit with colorful Christmas lights.

Note: Children and teens under the age of 21 are welcome (with a parent or guardian) any day of the week, except Fridays and Saturdays after 8 p.m.

📍1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, 📞 267-639-4493, 🌐 uptownbeer.com, 🕑 Monday to Wednesday 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight

Witch Craft Beer Crawl

Looking for witchy brews? On East Passyunk Avenue, bars and restaurants will put a spell on you with their craft beers and food specials. Barcelona Wine Bar, The Bottle Shop, Stateside and Lucky13 are just a handful of participating locations.

Crawlers can register at Garage Passyunk and Pistolas del Sur from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. After that, you’re free to choose your route. Earn stamps along the way by purchasing beers, food and other beverages at the locations — if you collect four or more, you might win a gift certificate prize package worth $300. (There are runner up prizes from brewers and bars, too.)

Price: $6.66 online tickets include $5-beer specials from Founders Brewing Company, a witch hat and a Witch Craft stamp card; $10 for tickets purchased in-person at registration.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 visiteastpassyunk.com/events

Monster Mash Bloody Mary Challenge

A dozen Northern Liberties bars are going all out this Halloween to get your vote for the third annual Monster Mash Bloody Mary Challenge. From Oct. 15 to 23, guests are invited to taste each bars’ haunted Bloody Mary concoctions and rate them on spice, taste, bling and “Halloweeniness.”

At Cantina Dos Segundos, the Sangre de Nagual is a smoky chipotle bloody mary made with New Liberty Distilling Powderhorn vodka — it’s vegan friendly. The birria bloody mary at El Camino Real is laced with birria consomme and topped with a birra taco, jalapeños, carrots and a spicy Tajin rim. And we can’t forget the Mary... Bloody Mary at The Abbaye, a New Liberty Distillery vodka martini (shaken not stirred) offered in a bloody skull cube with a black obsidian salt rim.

Bars will be awarded for each category and for the best overall bloody mary in the neighborhood. Other locations include Silk City, Añejo, Bourbon & Branch, Figo Ristorante, Heritage, Jerry’s Bar, North 3rd, North Bowl, Standard Tap and Urban Village Brewing Co.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 explorenorthernliberties.org

Dungeons & Drag Queens Brunch

The Cauldron Philly and Philly Drag Mafia invite you and your friends to a fantastical brunch with queens. Brittany Lynn, recognized by Philadelphia Magazine’s Best of Philly 2022 awards, hosts drag brunch and cocktails with performances by magical and mystical characters on Oct. 16.

Costumes are encouraged. Doors open at 11 a.m., and the show starts promptly at noon.

Price: $20 for reserved bar seating with one welcome drink (mimosa or rum cider cocktail), $25 for general seating with one of those welcome drinks, $275 for VIP package includes a private party table for no more than six guests, prime seating, a bottle of Prosecco for the table with complimentary orange juice for mimosas, a welcome drink for each guest and 6 bubbling “ecto cooler” shots featuring Crystal Head vodka.

Note: Food and additional drinks are not included in the ticket price.

📍1305 Locust St., 📞 732-538-7630 (Ext. 5), 🌐 eventbrite.com, 🕑 Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zombie Dinner Party

Feast on zombie dishes — think brains — and craft cocktails at your designated grave site as you dine at the Zombie Dinner Party. Philly’s “Dead Inside” Queen Brittany Lynn will host this haunting party at The Cauldron Philly on Oct. 27. Clips from your favorite zombie moments on film and TV will play on the screens.

Zombie costumes encouraged. There will be a contest for the best-dressed undead guest.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and trivia starts at 8 p.m.

Price: $10 for general admission with an ectoplasm shot (this ticket does not guarantee seating, but there will be standing room), $20 reserves your seat at the bar and an ectoplasm shot, $75 gets you a table for two with a welcome zombie drink and an ectoplasm shot, $150 for a table of four with a zombie welcome cocktail and an ectoplasm shot (additional guests are $30 per person and can be purchased separately under the $25 add on).

Note: Food and additional drinks are not included in the ticket.

📍1305 Locust St., 📞 732-538-7630 (Ext. 5), 🌐 eventbrite.com, 🕑 Thursday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Nightmare Before Tinsel

Zombie Gritty, pirate skeletons, a smoking dragon — The Nightmare Before Tinsel is decked out in ghoulish glory. If you’re looking for “blood bags” and cocktails like the Maximum Overdrive (made with Absolut vanilla and coffee concoction), head to South 12th Street, next to Finn McCool’s. Drink and dance to nightly playlists by South Philly’s DJ The Touched. The bar is open until Oct. 31.

📍116 S. 12th St., 📞 (215) 397-3308, 🌐 nightmarebeforetinsel.finnmccoolsphilly.com, 🕑 Monday to Thursday 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 2 p.m. to midnight.

Murder Mystery Dinner & Live Show

No one’s going to blame you if you skip out on the trick or treating and head to Wilder for a murder mystery dinner and show. The interactive, thrilling show features actors from Riddlesbrood’s Touring Company. Watch the spooky, fun plot play out as you enjoy a three-course dinner. The total runtime will be roughly two hours. There is one showing on Oct. 31. (The two original showings have sold out.)

Note: Act fast! There are only handful of tickets left for the 5:30 Halloween show.

Menu: The first course is pull-apart rolls smeared with green garlic butter, a choice of seasonal salad or beets and burrata, and a choice of roasted oysters or steak tartare. For round two, there’s hanger steak frites or grilled swordfish frites, mafaldine alla vodka or fall squash gnocchi, shishito peppers or shabzai roasted carrots. Then end the meal with a special Wilder Halloween dessert.

Price: $125 per person.

📍2009 Sansom St., 📞 215-309-2149, 🌐 exploretock.com/wilderphilly, 🕑 Monday 5:30.

The Devil’s Crawl

Creep through the streets of Philly for a hellish bar crawl on Oct. 29. Venture to more than 20 locations. There is no cover charge at locations, plus you’ll find drink specials from Miller Lite, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey and Kraken Rum until 11 p.m. with your official wristband. Be sure to wear your costume if you want a chance to win one of the contests. Check the website for a map of locations.

Prices: $10 for general admission, $20 for the VIP DEVIL ticket which includes five drink tickets that are redeemable at various participating locations for a Miller Lite or mixed shot. There are also early bird and group discounts.

Note: The event is strictly 21 years and up. Proper ID is required.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 devilscrawl.com/philadelphia, 🕑 Saturday 6 to 11:55 p.m.

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

Spotted at the bar on Drury Street: ghosts and skeletons serving fall harvest cosmos, hot spiced apple cider and spiced rum and maple whiskey sours. The bar is decked out in all things Halloween. Don’t forget to wear your costumes on Oct. 30 and 31 — on Sunday, do the Monster Mash to ”scare-oke” aka costumed karaoke, or costume contests and prizes on both days.

📍1310 Drury St., 📞 215-735-5562, 🌐 mcgillins.com, 🕑 Monday 4 p.m to 2 a.m., Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.