West Coast rap might have a new face and a weird, fresh flow with Blueface, but the first thing you see when you look at the L.A.-born rapper is the tattoo of Ben Franklin on the side of his mug. How Philly is that? Famed first for 2018 single, “Respect My Crypn,” he followed up with the wonkily offbeat rapping on “Thotiana,” his early 2019 single and his biggest hit. He’s currently touting a new track (“Bussdown”) and touring before the release of an upcoming album. You’ll want to get as close to the stage as possible to catch a glimpse of Ben. — A.D. Amorosi