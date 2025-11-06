🏁 Run like Rocky | Things to do

Get your raw eggs, dingy grey sweatpants, and red bandana ironed out for Saturday. It’s the 11th annual Rocky Run, and we runners (yes, your friend Earl included) will trek through and around the newly-rebranded Philadelphia Art Museum in Kelly Green. Wish me luck.

If you’re not running, there’s still plenty to cheer for — or chase. Fetch Park, a new dog bar in Manayunk, opens next week for pups who prefer sprints of the four-legged kind. And in true Philly spirit, Pierre Robert’s legendary VW van, Minerva, is getting a new life as a rolling tribute to the late WMMR icon.

Lace up, grab your hoagie, and cue the “Gonna Fly Now” — this weekend’s pure Philly.

Everything to know before the Rocky Run in Philadelphia

The 2025 Rocky Run is back, baby. The running event, dedicated to the iconic fictional heavyweight champion played by Sylvester Stallone, is bringing 30,000 Rocky-loving runners to the Parkway.

The sold-out event is giving runners a chance to embrace their inner champion, as they show the world they have the true eye of the tiger. Here’s what to know about race times, routes, medals, road closures, parking restrictions, and where to pick up your packet.

The best things to do this week

🎭 First Fridays in Chestnut Hill: Old City isn’t the only home for First Fridays. Philly’s Chestnut Hill is having a full day of live music, restaurant specials, and new gallery showcases for the monthly celebration.

🇺🇸 A salute to our armed forces: Philly’s 11th Annual Veterans Parade marches down the Parkway this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., honoring the service men and women of the U.S. armed forces. The celebration wraps up with a free festival at Eakins Oval featuring live music, food trucks, vendors, games, a market, and a beer garden.

🖌️ True craftsmanship on display: The Philadelphia Art Museum’s Contemporary Craft Show is back with 195 artists from across the country. They will display hand-crafted ceramics, wearable art, furniture, and other materials from Friday to Sunday.

🍔 Truckloads of savory goods: Delco’s Food Truck Frenzy will boast over 30 food trucks this Saturday. The vendors’ list includes Tazza di Pasta, Korea Taqueria, Bruster’s Ice Cream, and other local options. Plus, hayrides, live music, and handcrafted beers.

🍺 A sip and stroll: Olde Kensington’s Made on American Street Festival offers a day of local seasonal brews, canned cocktails, and wine from suppliers near and far this Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Eating my way through Delco’s Food Truck Frenzy and sipping brews on American Street.

The thing of the week

Few Philly icons were as instantly recognizable as Pierre Robert — the WMMR legend with the peace-sign pose, the long hair, and the tie-dye soul. And few symbols captured his spirit better than Minerva, his 1970s Volkswagen van.

The van, originally lost to the Philadelphia Parking Authority in the ’80s and later resurrected by a local family-owned auto shop and artist Franny Drummond in 2013, became a rolling reflection of who Robert was: joyful, eccentric, and deeply tied to the city he loved. Covered in airbrushed portraits of rock greats like Jerry Garcia and Janis Joplin, the van once again turned heads — and helped rekindle Robert’s spirit.

Now, after Robert’s passing last week at 70, those same locals are bringing Minerva back to life once more — this time as a memorial. Plans are underway to add a portrait of Robert to the van, ensuring that his smiling face and easy “Greetings, Citizens!” will keep cruising through Philly forever.

Fall fun this week and beyond

🎃 Pick your patch: From Bucks to Lancaster County, farms near Philly are serving up peak fall fun — pumpkin picking, hayrides, corn mazes, cider doughnuts, and more. Find one near you.

🐶 Fetch Park opens in Manayunk: Pups can play leash-free while their humans grab a drink at Fetch Park, opening next week in the former Bark Social space. Expect local brews, outdoor TVs, and dog-friendly ice cream.

📽️ The Asian American Film Festival: In its 18th year, the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival returns to Philly on Thursday for 11 days of performance art, music, and films from across the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

🖼️ Stories of the forgotten: Artist Carolyn Harper’s new exhibition, featuring hand-sewn quilts and embroidered portraits inspired by current and formerly incarcerated people, will be on display at Muse Gallery through Nov. 30.

Staffer picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca lists the top concerts this weekend:

🪕 Thursday: Philly folk songwriter Sug Daniels will celebrate her debut album, I Believe In You, at PhilaMoca on Thursday.

🎸 Friday: A quadruple bill of Philly punk and indie glam bands will play at Nikki Lopez on South Street on Friday. The lineup includes Rentboy, Nympho, Cry9c, and Sidewalk Pussy.

🎸 Saturday: Kelsey Waldon, the Kentucky songwriter who just released a new album of sober country tracks, will play at 118 North on Saturday with her band the Muleskinners.

🎤 Sunday: Vocalist Cassandra Wilson celebrates the 30th anniversary of her album, New Moon Daughter, on Sunday at the Cape May Convention Hall.

🎤 Monday: The polarizing rap star Playboi Carti brings his “Antagonist” tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday.

Alright, let’s get off to the races. From Rocky Run to a new dog bar and a van fit for a Philly legend, this weekend’s packed with heart, grit, and plenty of local color. Here’s to finding your pace — and maybe your next great Philly moment — along the way.

See you soon and thanks for reading!

- Earl