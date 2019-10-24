“We were a force of nature,” drummer Janet Weiss wrote when she announced her departure from Sleater-Kinney this past summer. She was right: Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein, and Weiss had been one of the world’s best bands for over two decades, a six-year hiatus notwithstanding. But Weiss was disillusioned with the St. Vincent-produced The Center Won’t Hold, which favors synths and mechanized rhythms over the inventive guitar interplay and powerhouse drums that had been the band’s template. Punk rockers rebel against templates, however, and now Tucker and Brownstein have something to prove. When the duo, with drummer Angie Boylan and multi-instrumentalists Katie Harkin and Toko Yasuda, come to the Fillmore Sunday night, we can find out if they’re still a force of nature. — S.K.