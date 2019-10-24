There’s one more week left before we dive full-on into the holiday season, and it’s a full one, anchored (of course) by Halloween and Dia de los Muertos. Check out the Fleisher Art Memorial and the Penn Museum for some crafty takes on Day of the Dead celebration. Prefer something more subdued but no less artsy? Try the Philly Pops’ performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Met on Friday. And if you want to take the kids for a trick-or-treating trek, we’ve got a list of great neighborhoods and towns for just that in the Philly area.
And for some aesthetic pleasure (and Insta-worthy content), check out these free art exhibits that are just begging to be photographed.
One of the largest rowing events in the country takes place on the Schuylkill. If you’re not connected to one of the competitors, who range from beginners to Olympic-caliber athletes, you can still take the race in from that weekend’s edition of Parks on Tap, located 400 meters above the finish line under the Girard Avenue and Railroad Bridges. — Bethany Ao
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Kelly and Fountain Green Drives, free, hosr.org
Fall’s CultureFest features sugar skulls, face-painting, live music and dancing, and an altar created just for that day, a rare chance for visitors, especially kids, to honor late loved ones by contributing a photo or souvenir. — Lauren McCutcheon
1 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Penn Museum, 3260 South St., free with museum admission, 215-898-4000, penn.museum
For this year’s annual Dia de Los Muertos, Fleisher’s annual celebration takes on a “Mayan Afterworld” theme. See how that comes to life as the nonprofit community art school parades through South Philadelphia in honor of loved ones who’ve passed away. The procession ends with an altar celebration filled with festive performances. — Grace Dickinson
4 to 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catharine St., free, 215-922-3456, fleisher.org
Philly native Bob Saget made a name for himself starring in family-friendly TV shows like Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, but his solo stand-up act is typically pretty blue, so be sure to leave the kids at home. Otherwise, you’ll have a lot of questions to answer on the ride home. — Nick Vadala
8 p.m., Friday, Keswick Theatre, $29.50-$49.50, 215-572-7650, keswicktheatre.com
Philadelphia’s largest no-kill shelter hosts its annual Mutt Strut fund-raiser, bringing thousands of animal lovers together to raise money for the city’s homeless animals. Bring out your pooch to stroll around the Navy Yard, run through a dog-driven agility course, play games, and more. And if you don’t yet have a dog of your own, dozens of adoptable pups will be there, too. — G.D.
10 a.m., Saturday, Navy Yard, 4500 S. Broad St., $25 ($100 to rent a dog), phillypaws.org
From cider doughnut pop-ups to history lectures to tastings of all kinds, the second annual Philly Cider Week brings apple-infused celebrations to venues citywide. The nine-day event, which kicks off on Halloween, primarily focuses on Pennsylvania-based cideries and orchards. — G.D.
Thursday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 8, various times, locations, and prices, phillyciderweek.com
Tim Burton’s 1993 stop-animation film has had a staying power that seems surprising until you hear how finely contoured the music is to the emotion of the story. It’s a lot about the excruciatingly beautiful chord progressions, not to mention inventive orchestrations. So it should be a workout for the Philly Pops and an extreme pleasure for listeners when the Met Philadelphia’s house orchestra takes on the Danny Elfman score live, with Stuart Chafetz conducting. — Peter Dobrin
7:30 p.m., Friday, Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., $29.95 and up, 800-745-3000, phillypops.org
This year’s Powerhouse, the annual October hip-hop extravaganza presented by WUSL-FM (98.9) — better known as Power 99 — is headlined by Migos, the Georgia trio consisting of rappers Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, whose album Culture III is expected to be released before the year is out. The packed lineup includes two notable Philadelphians, emo-mumble rapper Lil Uzi Vert and rapper/singer PnB Rock, plus a pair of emcees with infantile names: Lil Baby and Da Baby. Since Offset is married to Cardi B., whom he proposed to at Powerhouse in 2017, concertgoers have reason to be hopeful that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who headlined this year’s Made in America, might make a surprise appearance. — Dan DeLuca
6 p.m., Friday, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $39.99-$175.99, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
When Tegan and Sara Quin rummaged through their past to write their memoir, High School, they discovered cassettes of songs they wrote as teenagers in the ’90s. Those songs, newly recorded, became Hey, I’m Just Like You, the twin sisters’ ninth studio album. Saturday’s show at the Keswick is a hybrid: The duo will perform acoustic versions of songs new and old (and new songs that are old); they’ll read stories of sisterhood and sexual discovery from High School; they’ll show old home movies; and they’ll banter, as they usually do. (Their witty stage banter is some of the best in the biz.) Expect a blend of poignancy and humor, and good music. — Steve Klinge
8 p.m., Saturday, the Keswick Theatre, 291 N. Keswick Ave, Glenside, $49.50-$75, 215-572-7650, keswicktheatre.com
Canadian guitar virtuoso and singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn has been an under-the-radar presence in the United States for decades. His often-searing songs about everything from personal redemption to human rights have made him a national treasure in his native land (his face has even appeared on postage stamps). Touring in support of his new all-instrumental album, Igniting Crows, the 74-year-old Cockburn will be joined onstage by his nephew, multi-instrumentalist John Aaron Cockburn. The show will likely focus on the elder Cockburn’s enthralling guitar-playing, while also showcasing some of his best-known songs, such as 1979’s “Wondering Where the Lions Are” and the aching “Pacing the Cage.” Opening the show is singer-songwriter and fellow social activist Dar Williams. — Nicole Pensiero
8 p.m., Saturday, Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, $35-$69, 1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
In recent years, weed-centric Los Angeles rappers Cypress Hill have taken to performing annual Haunted Hill Halloween-themed shows in New York and L.A. This year, B-Real, DJ Muggs, and Sen Dog have added a Philadelphia show to their itinerary. That’s appropriate, since the band has deep connections to the Philadelphia area. The bass-heavy hypnotic music on the band’s multimillion selling albums Cypress Hill (1991) and Black Sunday (1993) was recorded for the Conshohocken-based Ruffhouse label, working with producer Joe “The Butcher” Nicolo. Madball and Meyhem Lauren open. — D.D.
8:30 p.m., Saturday, Franklin Music Hall, 421 N. 7th St., $35-$45, 215-627-1332, bowerpresents.com
“We were a force of nature,” drummer Janet Weiss wrote when she announced her departure from Sleater-Kinney this past summer. She was right: Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein, and Weiss had been one of the world’s best bands for over two decades, a six-year hiatus notwithstanding. But Weiss was disillusioned with the St. Vincent-produced The Center Won’t Hold, which favors synths and mechanized rhythms over the inventive guitar interplay and powerhouse drums that had been the band’s template. Punk rockers rebel against templates, however, and now Tucker and Brownstein have something to prove. When the duo, with drummer Angie Boylan and multi-instrumentalists Katie Harkin and Toko Yasuda, come to the Fillmore Sunday night, we can find out if they’re still a force of nature. — S.K.
8 p.m., Sunday, the Foundry at the Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St., $35.05, 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com