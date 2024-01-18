🎥 The 50 best Philly movies, ranked | Things to Do

Hi there!

It’s genuinely too cold outside, which means it is perfect snuggle-and-watch weather. Luckily, we have some suggestions — how about choosing from the best Philadelphia movies? We ranked the 50 best Philly films (philms?) of all time. Did your favorite make the list? Let me know!

This weekend, scope out the best places for skiing, snowboarding and other winter fun, prepare yourself for the incoming snow, order some delicious ramen, and see local bands at Johnny Brenda’s.

Rocky. The Sixth Sense. Philadelphia. After months of careful research and internal debate, The Inquirer has released our definitive ranking of the 50 best Philly movies. What makes a philm, you ask? We tried to answer, from the obvious (Trading Places, The Philadelphia Story) to the underrated (The Watermelon Woman, Fallen). There are newer titles (Rustin, Concrete Cowboy), mid-aughts comedies (In Her Shoes, Baby Mama), and gangster flicks (Mikey and Nicky, 10th & Wolf). Basically, there’s something for everyone to love (and argue over).

Your weekly social calendar

🎿 For the fearless: Winter adventurers can jump into snowy fun with these amazing places where the brave can ski, snowboard, and snowshoe in the Philly area.

❄️ Flurries in the forecast: Winter is here and the snow isn’t letting up — Friday will see 4 to 6 inches. Here’s what you need to know.

🧂 News you can use: We put together the ultimate guide with useful tips for managing the snow, ice, and any other cold-weather concerns.

🦅 Too soon?: If you’re still mourning the Eagles’ loss, maybe music can help. Meet the musicians making Eagles-themed love songs.

🍲 Cozy meals: This is the perfect weather for soups and hearty dishes, so thankfully my colleague Hira Qureshi rounded up great ramen joints in Philly.

🎸 Who to see: This weekend, catch Black Pumas at the Fillmore, Bobby Brown at Parx Casino, and five Philly bands playing at Johnny Brenda’s “A Night of Music in Support of Abortion Funds, Community and Bodily Autonomy.” Here’s what else you should be listening to this week.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Try your luck at Simply Streisand GayBINGO, see artwork about relationships at “Will You Be My +1,” and geek out at the Philadelphia Auto Show.

⭐ The thing of the week

The Clay Studio is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, starting with a kick-off event on Saturday unveiling a new ceramic sculpture from local artist George Rodriguez. The ceramic art center has three exhibits open to spotlight contributing artists past and present. “Founders & Foundations” celebrates new and previous artworks from artists who founded the Clay Studio; “Claymobile Creations: Philly Foods” features food-inspired crafts from students who participated in the traveling ceramics studio the Claymobile; Finally, “Flow” showcases new work from artists currently in residence at the Clay Studio. This is only the beginning — the organization will host 50th anniversary events all year long.

✨ Festive winter fun

🥣 Sick or not: Fight off your cold or the cold outdoors with some delicious soups in the city. From Taiwanese beef noodle to short rib pho to French onion, critic Craig Laban and food reporter Michael Klein weighed in on their favorite soups around town.

🍧 Not worth it: Don’t eat snow. But if you have to do it, here’s what experts say you need to know.

🎹 Looking ahead: Pianist and conductor Peter Nero, the late founding musical director of the Philly Pops, will be the center of an upcoming concert from the newly formed No Name Pops (which features former Philly Pops musicians). Local pianist George Burton and conductor Carl Topilow will honor Nero at the Kimmel Center in April.

🎻 New and upcoming: The Philadelphia Orchestra just announced its upcoming season, featuring a musical night with M. Night Shyamalan, a performance from Spirited Away composer Joe Hisaishi, and classic concerts highlighting Mahler, Wagner, Brahms, and more. Here’s what classical music critic Peter Dobrin is looking forward to listening and seeing.

❓Pop quiz

This one should be easy: Rocky (1976) is our number-one pick for the best Philly movie. Who directed it?

A) Sylvester Stallone

B) John G. Avildsen

C) Carl Weathers

D) Ryan Coogler

📮 To let me know which of the above is correct, write me back. Shout out to Inez, who was the first person to answer last week’s quiz correctly! Philly native Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Golden Globe for her role in The Holdovers.

