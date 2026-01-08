💫 Some Bowie stardust, Eagles postseason hype, and more| Things To Do

We’re back, baby!

I hope by now you’ve shaken off the holiday rust and are back to your normal routine. Me? Well, I’m still recovering from the overabundance of Christmas-themed cakes and the Champagne slushies on New Year’s Eve. But I’m slowly getting back to form for what will be a special year for all of us in the region. (Even folks at the New York Times think so).

The new year is going to be a transformative one for the city. Y’know, the World Cup and the nation’s 250th celebration and all — and it’s already kicking off with some exciting events.

This week, there’s a reveal of a new waterfront art installation, the opening of a Tony Award-winning musical, and some David Bowie-loving festivities happening throughout the week.

Read below to find an event (or three) that catches your eye.

— Earl Hopkins (@earlhopkins_

Of course, we Philadelphians already know our city is a great tourist attraction. But with everything planned in 2026, even more folks are taking notice.

The New York Times named Philadelphia the number one travel destination in the world this year. Along with the Semiquincentennial, Philly will be home to the MLB All-Star Game, top-end World Cup matches, a pumped Fourth of July concert, and other notable happenings.

The Times editors and reporters noted that other original colonies, like Massachusetts, Virginia, New York, and New Jersey, will also have stacked Semiquincentennial calendars. But Philly stands above the rest.

Read the rest of my colleague Mike Newall’s story here.

The best things to do this week

🦅 Eagles Night at the Rink!: Kick off The Birds’ postseason with a celebratory prep rally, featuring a drum line performance and appearances from Eagles cheerleaders at Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest on Friday.

🕺 Some Prince and more Bowie, please: The entire week is filled with Bowie-themed parties and musical jams, but the curators at Underground Arts are adding some Prince to the mix. The venue is hosting a Bowie and Prince dance party with DJ George Purkins on Friday.

🩺 “When the Day Comes” at Theatre Exile: What happens when a documentary filmmaker collaborates with a physician diagnosed with cancer to make a film? Find out in this limited-run production written and directed by Philadelphia native, Mikel Java. Jan. 10,11.

🎭 “Suffs” at the Academy of Music: Suffs, the Tony award-winning musical about the brave and resilient women who fought for the right to vote, is running at the Academy of Music through Jan. 18.

🌳 A Longwood Christmas continues: Just when you thought the Christmas magic was over, Longwood Gardens is extending the joy of the whimsical holiday at its magnificent conservatory. All ages are welcome to see the glimmering fountains and towering wildlife.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Fire & Frost Fun at Peddler’s Village, Le Cirque de Monsieur at Fabrika, Dr. Sketchy’s Tribute to Nosferatu at Arch Enemy Arts.

In celebration of the magnetic star, who was born on Jan. 8, 1947, and died 10 years ago on Jan. 10, 48 Record Bar kicked off a Bowie-themed week with its third annual free Philly Loves Bowie Week listening party.

But the Bowie-loving didn’t stop there, Starman. On Thursday, Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar hosts Bowie Quizzo, with DJ Robert Drake spinning and John Stanley of John’s Dollar Bin fame serving drinks.

Then, Sara Sherr’s Sing Your Life Karaoke goes all Bowie at MilkBoy. Two more Bowie-themed dance parties are happening at the Trestle Inn and Underground Arts, before the closing celebration returns to Union Transfer on Saturday.

The party will feature 30 Bowie songs performed by 14 vocalists, including Richard Bush, Johnny Showcase, and Olivia Rubini.

Winter fun this week and beyond

🍿 “A Wrinkle in Time”: Madeleine L’Engle’s sci-fi classic, A Wrinkle in Time, comes to life at Old City’s Arden Theatre. The musical journey through time and space runs through Jan. 25.

❄️ Winter at Dilworth Park: The winter fun continues at Dilworth Park, with the reopening of the ice rink, winter garden, and holiday market. Stop by for some hot cocoa and a whimsical evening beneath the glimmering lights through March 14.

🎨 A new installation at Cherry Street Pier: Photographic artist Jackie Neale reveals her bold reimagining of Cherry Street Pier at the waterfront on Friday. Titled Wide Awake In Blue, the museum-scale installation incorporates stories of immigration, human rights, and collective identity through striking portraits, textiles, and sound. It runs through March 1.

Staffer picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca lists the top concerts this weekend and a few holiday pop-up jams happening this month.

🎸 Friday: Alabama-born, Texas-based country singer Dale Watson kicks off the weekend with a performance at the Sellersville Theater on Friday, and another at Elkton Music Hall in Elkton, Md. on Saturday.

🎤 Saturday: Philly rapper Reef the Lost Cauze and DJ Sat One will be featured, along with pioneering graffiti artist Cornbread, at a street art and hip-hop event at Vizion Gallery in Kensington on Saturday.

🎤 Sunday: Johnny Brenda’s will host a one-night-only concert in support of former World Cafe Live workers still reeling from the venue’s mismanagement. The show will feature Philly acts Carsie Blanton, Ray Dreznor, Izzy True, and Sad13.

The year is just getting started, but all signs are pointing to another strong year of events. And I’m the one lucky enough to compile them all for you. Stay tuned.

— Earl Hopkins