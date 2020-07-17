View this post on Instagram

👍🚧 Stop for the dinosaur! D-Rex can't wait to put on some more parades for you and your family. It won't be long now and you won't believe the changes Diggerland has gone through. Drive, ride, soak, slide! . #diggerlandusa #diggerland #amusementpark #driveridesoakslide #southjersey #southjerseyfun #njmom #njmomblogger #njblogger #amusementparks #themeparks #funforkids #njfamily #travelingwithkids #njparents #nycparents #njtripideas #watermain #funforkids #familyfunday #familyfun #thingstodonj #familytravel #newjersey #nyckids #visitsouthjersey #thingstodowithkids