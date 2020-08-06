💃 Work It (Movie / Virtual) The Lehigh Valley’s Sabrina Carpenter stars in a dance comedy about a teen whose college admission is hinged on her ability to throw it down in a competition. The one small problem is that she can’t dance. Take a bit of “Bring It On,” add a pinch of “Pitch Perfect” and a touch of “World of Dance,” and voila! (Available Aug. 7 on Netflix)