Watch spots for the Fourth of July

The city is again covered with smoke from Canada’s wildfires, so stay safe outdoors! The haze I’m seeing from our downtown office windows is making me squint and I sorta wish I wore sunglasses. On the plus side, I’ve been lucky to have family visit me in Philly recently — a crew of my cousins from Bethlehem came out and my brother came down from New York, so I’ve been exploring more of Fishtown and seeking out family friendly fun around town. Where do you take out-of-towners when they come to visit? Let me know!

This weekend, check out the new waterpark in Atlantic City, gear up for Fourth of July festivities, shop at the Summer Souq market, and get a first look at Carpenters’ Hall before it reopens.

See lit up skies on Fourth of July

Fourth of July is coming up, which means cookouts, beer, and, of course, fireworks are the talk of the town. In my neighborhood, folks have already been setting off their own premature fireworks, but if you’re looking for the big shows, we have a roundup of where to watch July 4 fireworks in Philly and the surrounding suburbs — plus the Jersey Shore.

Your weekly social calendar

🇺🇸 Old becomes new: Carpenters’ Hall, the historic building where the First Continental Congress met, is reopening on July 3 after more than a year of renovations and just a few months following a Christmas Eve fire — thanks partly to an insurance plan dating back to 1773. Inquirer photographer Tom Gralish and I got an exclusive first look at the space ahead of reopening day.

🛍️ Pop-up shop: Summer Souq is an annual summer market in Strawberry Mansion happening July 2 with a focus on female vendors.

🎆 Act a fool: Ludacris and Demi Lovato are playing July 4 for Wawa Welcome America, plus there’s a bunch of related events leading up to the big concert. Here’s what you need to know.

🎭 Beachy drama: Dickens and Miss Daisy come to Cape May theaters this season, part of a number of exciting shows along the Shore.

🖌️ Painting your parent: James McNeill Whistler’s famous portrait of his mother showed at PAFA in 1881. Now it’s back on display in Philly as part of “The Artist’s Mother: Whistler & Philadelphia” exhibit at PMA.

🌊 Slide into summer: Island Waterpark is a brand new attraction opening at Atlantic City’s Showboat Hotel this weekend. We’ve got your first look at the fun.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Parks on Tap comes to McMichael Park, the Wine Garden hosts speed dating for friends, and the Avenue of the Arts hosts a block party.

The thing of the week

Have you seen the PAFA and AAMP joint exhibit “Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America” yet? The major show examines American democracy through the perspectives of 20 artists. PAFA will host a poetry-meets-music night featuring Philly poet laureate Airea D. Matthews and local musicians Dan Blacksberg on the klezmer trombone, multi-instrumentalist Tyshawn Sorey, and percussionist Salina Kuo, who taught herself to play guzheng. See “Breath — The Notes Unplayed” on Friday.

Your hot Philly summer

ℹ️ News you can use: Fourth of July is next week. From liquor stores to grocery stores, here’s what’s open and closed in Philly on the holiday.

📚 Story time: Looking for your next read? We asked Philly librarians what we should be reading these summer and these are their six book recs.

🎨 A new view: Mesmerizing skeletal sculptures were recently installed on an old memorial on the Schuylkill. See behind the scenes of how the massive metalworks arrived.

🥵 Heating up: Summer heat waves will be coming soon and we have a guide to where you can cool off around the city.

🍨 Taste cool flavors: At La Guerrerense, two brothers craft ice cream with more than 100 Mexican flavors including margarita, chamango, and gansito.

🧌 Trolling New Jersey: A 20-foot-tall troll made of trash is coming to Burlington County. Meet Big Rusty, a sculpture made entirely from recycled materials.

Ok so…I went to First Unitarian Church for the first time

Last weekend, I went to the Something to Talk About punk festival at First Unitarian Church, where scores of sweaty fans packed into the basement to see bands from across the country, including Vaaska (Texas), Electric Chair (Washington), Public Acid (North Carolina), Warthog (New York), and Philly’s own Alement. Full disclosure, my brother is the one I was really there to see — hardcore isn’t my scene but when I can, I’ll always show up for Warthog. The night was full of infectious, fast-paced sets. Sneakers flew in the air as the mosh pit swirled near the stage, carrying, pushing, and inevitably dropping the jumpers. It’s incredible to feel that energy bouncing around, the collisions echoing the sore-throated rage screaming onstage. But you will not see me in the pit ‘cause I’m not tryna to catch an elbow in the eye; I find it’s best to be a few rows back, close enough to sway along but still out of the pushy zone. At first the church felt like a strange site for the fest, but I folks tell me the venue has a legendary history in the punk scene in the region, so I can’t wait to explore that more. What shows (punk, pop, or otherwise) have you seen at First Unitarian that you absolutely loved? Let me know!

❓Pop quiz❓

Fill in the blank: Carpenters’ Hall is considered the birthplace of…

A) New Jersey

B) The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

C) Delaware

D) The United States

This week, I finished The Ultimatum: Queer Love and could not stop laughing at one couple’s immediate response to getting engaged: “Moving to Philly, baby!” Spoiler alert: They may have moved out here, but by the reunion, they were splitting time between the coasts... and they’ve since broken up. I need to know what role Philly played! Tell me if you have any leads on the drama, or if you have another messy reality show rec.