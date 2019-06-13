The last time Philadelphia audiences spied Perry Farrell, the man behind the Lollapalooza fest and the aquatic Porno for Pyros, he was leading a reunited Jane’s Addiction — the reason we know him in the first place — through its usual indie-goth-folk-glam rock paces. Hearing his jive patter and high, howling vocals against Jane’s jutting rhythms and gauzy guitars made you realize how much you missed the offbeat Farrell. That’s what makes his June 18 gig at World Café Live special. Touring with his mini-orchestra, Kind Heaven, for his first solo album in 18 years, Farrell may use new singles such as “Pirate Punk Politician” as a protest against autocratic regimes, but doesn’t that title sound like an apt description of the songwriter? To go along with that activism, Farrell’s fresh, Technicolor folk-metal work touches on lyrical interests both old (care of the planet, oppression) and new (Abrahamism, South East Asian spirituality) with swagger and soul. Plus, you know he’ll do Addiction classics like “Jane Says.” — A.D. Amorosi