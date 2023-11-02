🔥 Cozy up outdoors | Things to Do

Hi folks,

The chill is setting in today as we enter November and I’m finally turning on my heat. Halloween went by too quickly! Did you put on a costume and hand out candy? My girlfriend and I went as Misty and Lottie from Yellowjackets, one of my favorite scary shows. Let me know who you dressed up as!

This weekend, find a heated rooftop for date night, try a new Blade Runner-themed bar, explore a South Asian dance festival, and get into holiday shopping at the PMA’s craft show.

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

Despite the plummeting temperatures, it’s perfect fire pit weather. If you’d like to eat outdoors and stay warm, there are rooftops and streeteries that will keep you heated, whether you’re sipping a hot toddy or a cold beer. We’ve got recommendations for more than 90 Philly-area restaurants with heaters and fire pits.

📅 Your weekly social calendar

🗳️ Election time: Come Tuesday, it’s time to elect the 100th mayor of Philadelphia. Municipal elections (including City Council seats, city commissioners, and the sheriff) and judicial races are also on the ballot. Find out everything you need to know with our comprehensive voters’ guide to Election Day.

📺 Fresh princes: DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith, a.k.a. the Fresh Prince, are teaming up to perform together for a filmed concert special celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, along with other Philly legends Black Thought and Questlove.

🍹 Everything neon: New ramen bar Chika opens this week in Rittenhouse with Blade Runner decor, themed cocktails, and tons of bright lights. The Insta-worthy spot will also offer a late-night menu.

🎥 Philly onscreen: The new comedy Quiz Lady stars Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as sisters traveling the country with the goal of getting featured on a TV game show. They make a memorable stop in Philly to learn from history buffs and there are a bunch of funny only-in-Philly moments. The movie drops on Hulu this weekend.

🛍️ Unique finds: Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show — at the Convention Center — kicks off on Friday with 195 artisans from around the country selling custom-made pieces perfect for holiday shopping, if you’re already planning ahead. There will be works in fiber, clay, wood, and metal as well as furniture, purses, clothing, and jewelry. There’s something for everyone.

📅 My calendar picks this week: See something new at the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival, explore art show openings at First Friday, and sample cider doughnuts at an Apple Festival in Peddler’s Village.

The thing of the week

The Facing East Festival, from Philly’s Kathak dance group Courtyard Dancers, returns for its fourth year this weekend celebrating South Asian and Indian dance and culture in the diaspora. It features two days of performances, pop-up dances, panels of dancers and choreographers, and receptions where you can meet the artists who specialize in various folk and contemporary dances. Find out more.

🍂 Fall into fall

🎨 Future sights: After a year of controversy, the city selected Alvin Pettit as the sculptor to create a new Harriet Tubman statue that will eventually sit outside of City Hall. His design, called A Higher Power: The Call of a Freedom Fighter, is a 14-foot bronze statue of Tubman praying.

🌳 Spruce up: Volunteer at one of 90 Philly parks for a weekend of cleanup and planting all around the city. Help beautify your favorite park by planting new flower bulbs and clearing up fallen leaves for the Love Your Park Fall Weekend.

🍗 Menu planning: Looking for where to buy Thanksgiving turkeys in the area? We got you. Here’s a list of butchers in Philadelphia and surrounding counties where you can get fresh turkeys, including halal and kosher options — and yes, you should order in advance!

🌎 We’re number one: Lonely Planet just named Philadelphia the best U.S. city to visit in its international travel guide (we’re number five in the world). They highlighted Philly’s food scene, historical attractions, and other tourist spots. Do you agree?

🌹 Catching up with a golden bachelorette: The first-ever Golden Bachelor — a version of the dating reality show specifically for seniors — said goodbye to the contestant from Delco, Susan Noles. We caught up with her about what the experience was like and how she thinks the season will end.

Ok so…I went to Kalaya for the first time.

I don’t mean to make this newsletter entirely about food but I can’t help it — we need to talk about Kalaya. I know I’m not telling long-time Philadelphians anything new, but if you’re a transplant, the hype is so worth it.

I’m a huge fan of Thai cuisine generally, but dining there felt like a full cultural experience. My friends and I were so naive we scoffed when the waiter suggested we balance out the spicy dishes with more mild sides…but we were so glad we listened. It was a marathon of flavors and I’d definitely recommend bringing tissues in case you tear up while sampling everything. The gorgeously crafted dumplings, pork chops with tamarind sauce, and the goat and lamb curry were all amazing. The drinks were also incredibly tasty, especially the specialty flavored shots, and we got the massive shaved ice (see above) for dessert to top off the delicious evening.

❓Pop quiz❓

Tomorrow is First Friday, the monthly event when local galleries host receptions and invite folks to see art show openings. How old is the Old City First Friday tradition?

A) 30

B) 22

C) 17

D) 6

This week, I’m listening to the Wicked soundtrack in honor of the musical’s 20th anniversary! Plus, it opens at the Academy of Music tonight. What musical soundtrack is your favorite? Let me know!