🦃 Thanksgiving (Holiday / dining) With guidance that we not spend the holiday with people outside our household (even outdoor dining is not allowed), it’s going to be an unusual Thanksgiving. And while it may be less than ideal, the holiday can still be delicious. Tons of restaurants throughout the area are offering takeout meals and outdoor dinners for those interested in staying out of the kitchen this year. (Nov. 26, inquirer.com, add to calendar)