High Street: It’s no longer on Market Street, but High Street’s cooking hasn’t lost a step. Snag a half or whole bird that’s brined and ready-to-roast or one that’s already cooked. Add an “everything but the bird” box that includes four servings of sage-brown butter stuffing, Brussels sprouts and turnip salad, roasted honeynut squash, mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry chutney. Or pick up dinner rolls with butter, bread, pies (salted honey, apple, and kabocha squash), and cookie and cinnamon rolls boxes. Order a bird by Nov. 16, and everything else by Nov. 23. 101 S. Ninth St., 215-625-0988, highstreetonmarket.com