Sometimes a week of self-care can be just what you need. And that mindful wellness can come in all forms — maybe it’s chowing down on a weekday brunch, sampling local and regional wine or creating a glass home for your plants. In honor of making time for myself, this week I am eating crispy, overstuffed bánh mì on South Street, sipping on reds and whites at Philly Wine Fest, and building a bioactive terrarium at a BYOB event.

Eat

When I’m in the mood for brunch, I always find my way back to a little, colorful Vietnamese restaurant on South Street called The Breakfast Den. Once seated, I order an iced Vietnamese coffee to sip on while I peruse the menu. The TBD breakfast rice bowl is a good choice with runny eggs, veggie egg roll, house slaw, herbs, cucumbers, jasmine rice and sweet house dressing. But then, there’s also the TBD banh mi with house pickles, cucumbers, jalapeno, herbs, creamy Vietnamese aioli, and eggplant pate on a crispy baguette. The Cháo Chay is a showstopper in all its brothy rice porridge glory, topped with fried shallots, green onions, herbs, a squeeze of lemon and a side of chili oil. If with a group, share the “Bacho cakes” — mini pancakes with chocolate chips (minus the bacon bits for me) — for something sweet.

📍 1500 South St., 📞 267-758-6008, 🌐 thebreakfastden.com

Drink

Wine lovers, it’s your time to shine. Head to Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia on Saturday, Nov. 19 for Philly Wine Fest. Enjoy tastings from local, regional, and national wineries like The Renegade Winery, Harvest Ridge Winery, Stone & Key Cellars, City Distilling, The Inn at Grace Winery, and more. Termini Bros, The Prime Rib and other casino and hotel dining options will be on hand serving up fortifying bites. Choose between three sessions — there’s 1 to 3 p.m., 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 8 to 10 p.m. General admission tickets ($35) includes samples of dozens wines, local craft beer and cocktails, a commemorative Philly Wine Festival sampling glass, $10 in free slot play, free parking and the option to purchase take-home select full bottles of wines and craft beers. VIP tickets ($55 to $65) get you everything included with the general admission ticket plus an extra hour with first access to all the wines, a special commemorative two-bottle wine gift bag, a complimentary glass of Champagne on arrival, and $25 in free slot play. Tip: Groups of 6 or more people can enter discount code “FIVEBUCKS” and save $5 per ticket.

📍 900 Packer Ave., 🌐 phillywinefest.com

Do

Whether you’ve wanted to pick up a new hobby or are looking for ideas for date night, check out Pretty Green Terrariums for your next night out. At an upcoming two-hour BYOB event, you’ll get all the materials you need to build a one-gallon self-sustaining bioactive terrarium — a glass home for your plants that only needs water once a year, that also looks and acts like IRL nature. You’ll add organisms like isopods, springtails, bacteria, and fungi to mimic natural processes for a micro-ecosystem that’ll last for years. Working alongside fellow workshop attendees, you’ll learn more about the basic ecological science that allows terrariums to function as a solitary ecosystem, plus take your creation home. Costs are $75 per terrarium or $90 for a couple to make one terrarium together — purchase the “plus one” ticket if you’re bringing a guest. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Buy tickets on Eventbrite.com. Note: Private workshops are $95 with a limit of five people. Appointment times are flexible for parties. For more significant private events, both onsite and offsite, email or call to inquire.

📍 1116 South St., 📞 267-559-1527, 🌐 prettygreenterrariums.com