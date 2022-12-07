If you’re in desperate need of some peace and quiet, then a weekend getaway might be the cure . But what’s that? A gallon of gas could cost you $5 or more? Flight prices are rising? Sounds like you’ll want to stay a little closer to home. Not to worry! We have suggestion on where to go all within a three-hour drive from Philly.

From cozying up in a chateau or visiting a Christmas city, we’ve got your guide to getaways this winter.

1. Rent a cabin in the Poconos

Imagine nestling in a cabin in the Pocono woods as you spend time with family and friends. Maybe you and your loved ones learn a new recipe, binge the Home Alone series or play UNO with that deck you brought along.

Spend time in this oasis of forested peaks, lakes and valleys with AirBnB or TripAdvisor.

2. A trip to New Hope

If you drive an hour out of the city, you’ll find yourself in your own Stars Hollow, complete with a town singer. New Hope resembles the fictional town where Lorelai and Rory Gilmore call home with neighborhood shops and restaurants — think brunch at Stella or dinner at Havana — that are ready to welcome locals and visitors alike. Stay at the elegant RiverHouse at Odette’s with views of the Delaware River and surrounding New Hope and Lambertville landscapes or the oldest running, luxe Logan Inn.

3. Christmas in Bethlehem

Named after Jesus’ birth town, Bethlehem is known as the Christmas city. Explore vendors at the Christkindlmarkt, take in the German Colonial architecture, skate on the Ice Rink at SteelStacks, pick up handmade chocolates at the Chocolate Lab and candies at Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop. At the end of the day, take your rest at the elegant Historic Hotel Bethlehem that’s decked out for the holiday.

4. Stay in a chateau in New York

The OHEKA Castle rests majestically on the highest point of Long Island, New York where you can stay at the Gold Coast Long Island hotel with guest rooms and suites on the North Shore filled with luxurious amenities — rooms run from $495 to $1295. Dine at the OHK Bar & Restaurant nestled inside the historic castle between New York City and the Hamptons. During your stay, you might recall scenes from adaptations like Citizen Kane, Royal Pains and Succession – the castle has served as a backdrop for movie and TV productions.

There is a Christmas package for those looking to spend the holiday in a castle. For $1,995 plus tax, stay overnight in the grand Olmsted suite professionally decorated for Christmas, a three-course dinner for two at the restaurant featuring a special holiday menu, Christmas cookie platter delivery made by OHEKA’s executive pastry Chef Daniel Andreotti, cozy slippers for two and commemorative OHEKA Christmas tree ornament to take home.

5. A weekend in Atlantic City

Atlantic City is just an hour drive from Philadelphia. Head down for the weekend to try your hand at poker or blackjack.. But if you’re not into casinos, there are plenty of the hotels in Atlantic City with all-you-can-eat buffets, spas, upscale shopping and live entertainment. Dine at Izakaya by Michael Schulson or the Old Homestead Steak House , treat yourself to high-end spa treatments, or take in the architecture at The Borgata. And if you’d like to venture outside hotels and casinos, hit the boardwalk for diner food and arcade games.

6. Get out of Philadelphia and Inn to the ‘burbs

Bucks County is home to some of the most beautiful inns around. Picture yourself getting out of the city and embracing the quiet, serene sounds of the Suburbs. Bed and breakfasts such as Holly Hedge in have rates from $35 to $200 with perks such as homemade pastries at check-in, gorgeous rooms, and a warm and cozy fireplace. Check out more Bucks County getaways here.

7. Snow on the Beach

Wouldn’t it be “weird, but beautiful” to see snow on the beach, as Taylor Swift puts it in her latest album? A getaway to the Jersey Shore beaches might be your way to witness it. There are plenty of rentals up and down the Shore. Visit coffee shops like Coffee Talk (where Swift got her start) in Stone Harbor, eat at James Beard nominated Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay in Margate City, walk down the boardwalk in Wildwood, or look at Victorian houses in Cape May.

And if you’re driving down to the Shore, be sure to make a pit stop on Route 40 in Newfield for Sweet Amalia Market and Kitchen, which made Craig LaBan’s list of top local restaurants for 2022.