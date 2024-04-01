Inside casinos to corner dive bars: The best WrestleMania 40 watch parties in Philadelphia

It’s WrestleMania week, brother! Time to start making watch party plans.

WrestleMania’s biggest showdown of the year is taking place at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly at 8.pm. this Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, and tickets already cost more than $100, with Sunday’s event reaching $200 or more.

But don’t worry if those ticket prices are laying the smackdown on your wallet. Whether it’s catching the “Showcase of the Immortals” at a local corner bar with fellow enthusiasts, joining a tailgate party for some open-air excitement, or finding a big venue that’s screening the event, there are plenty of ways to soak in the WrestleMania 40 magic without breaking the bank.

Bars

City Tap House Logan Square: American pub serving craft beers and a huge offering of different bites from brick oven pizza, seafood, and bar favorites — plus a wall of screens playing WrestleMania. Fans going to WrestleMania or the convention center get one free beer with proof of ticket. Happy hour specials of $5 beer, $6 wine, and $7 “U-Call-Its” on Friday from 4 p.m. onward and Sunday afternoon.

📍100 N. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 📞 215-587-9040, 🌐 citytap.com

Dolce Italian: For a more upscale and delectable WrestleMania viewing experience, head to the W Hotel in Center City and find a bar seat at the hotel bar-restaurant, Dolce Italian.

📍1437 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, 📞 215-608-3000, dolceitalianrestaurant.com

Woolly Mammoth: A South Street sports bar with 10 HD TVs, a boisterous sound system, and over 100 beers to choose from, plus drink and food specials for WrestleMania.

📍430 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 📞 215-923-8780, 🌐 woollymammothphilly.com

Tailgates

Chickies and Petes: WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet (formerly Summer Rae of WWE) and WWE Legends Emma, Riddick Moss, and Tito Santana are hosting a tailgate party at Chickies and Petes on Packer Avenue from 2:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Buy tickets online at premiumseatsusa.com. After the tailgate, WrestleMania will be broadcasted inside Chickies and Petes.

📍1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145, 📞 215-218-0500, 🌐 chickiesandpetes.com

Green Legion Wrestling Weekend Extravaganza: Not only is prominent Philadelphia Eagles tailgate legends Green Legion hosting a blowout WrestleMania party, but pro wrestling legend Ric Flair will be in attendance both Saturday and Sunday. Starting at $99, enjoy unlimited beers and select cocktails. To meet Ric Flair, be ready to drop $300. Note: This party takes place before WrestleMania starts and is not a watch party, but a pre-game.

📍1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148, 📞 215-666-5940, 🌐 trips.greenlegion.com

Big venue and screens

Live! Casino & Hotel: Roll out the red carpet! Superstars CJ Perry (Lana of WWE), Danielle Moinet (formerly Summer Rae of WWE), and Rob Van Dam are hitting the casino’s Center Bar on Saturday, April 6 from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 from 3-5 p.m. Don’t forget the Sports & Social Bar’s 52-foot big screen TV.

📍900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148, 📞 1-833-472-5483, 🌐 philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com

Dave & Busters:

📍 325 N. Columbus Blvd., Pier 19 North, Philadelphia, PA 19106
📍 200 Premium Outlets Dr., Blackwood, NJ 08012

