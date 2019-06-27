Launched in 1995, Vans Warped Tour was once a mecca for mohawk-sporting, nose-ring-studded, mosh-pit-loving punk rockers. They could recharge after crowd-surfing with Monster Energy drinks, then go back for more. But in the last 25 years, as (one imagines) its early attendees got haircuts, jobs, and mortgages, it lost its steam and passed its prime. Today, a sampling of former headliners reads like the track listing for Now That’s What I Call the ’00s: My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Good Charlotte, Sum 41, Green Day. The founder of the skateboard-rock festival officially called it quits last year, but the tour is back this summer after all, with a drastically pared-down tour schedule. It comes to Atlantic City beach this weekend with more than 50 bands, including Blink 182, Circa Survive, the Offspring, plus some of the aforementioned acts. — Jenn Ladd