Free fireworks aren’t as hard to come by as they used to be, due to a law passed in 2017 that allows Pennsylvanians to buy Roman candles, bottle rockets, mortars, aerial shells, and firecrackers. But nothing compares to a full-on fireworks show — the kind that makes so much noise, you can feel the sound waves. Most of the shows take place on the Fourth of July, but some start as early as this weekend (at Penn’s Landing) and go all summer (in Wildwood).
U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” and Fireworks (8 p.m. concert, 9:30 p.m. fireworks, June 29; 101 S. Columbus Blvd.): Catch a concert from the U.S. Army’s musical ensemble before fireworks light up the skies over the Delaware River.
U.S. Army Field Band and Fireworks (8 p.m. concert, 9:30 p.m. fireworks, July 1; 101 S. Columbus Blvd.): A different Army ensemble, the Field Band debuts “Let Freedom Ring” at the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing. The fireworks begin immediately after.
Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks (7 p.m. concert; 9:30 p.m. fireworks, July 4; 26th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway): The free Wawa Welcome America concert kicks off with Grammy Award-winners Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Hudson, and ends in fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Lawncrest (9:15 p.m., July 4; 6000 Rising Sun Ave.): The Northeast celebrates the Fourth with a parade, car show, games, and other entertainment at the Lawncrest Recreation Center before a fireworks show illuminates the night sky.
Upper Darby Township (9:20 p.m., July 3; Upper Darby High School Memorial Stadium, 601 Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill): Performances by Chico’s Vibe and Upper Darby Summer Stage Shooting Stars precede the show. Admission is $4 but parking and children under 5 are free.
Clifton Heights (9:30 p.m., July 4; Clifton Heights Athletic Field, 212 N. Springfield Road, Clifton Heights): Come early to catch the parade and the flea market, then head to the athletic field to catch the fireworks. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and a picnic blanket.
Lansdowne (9:15 p.m., July 4; 100 Green Ave., Lansdowne): Head to the Penn Wood High School football field and grab a seat on the bleachers or lay on a blanket eyes to the sky. The show follows a full day of ticketed parade activities.
Tredyffrin Township (fireworks at dusk, July 4; Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Rd., Wayne): The Chester County Band plays patriotic songs starting at 7:15 p.m. to lead up to the show.
Philadelphia Union Fireworks Night (Game at 7 p.m., July 6, fireworks to follow; Talen Energy Stadium, 1 Stadium Dr., Chester): After the Union hopefully score a few goals against Orlando City, fireworks will shoot up over the riverside soccer stadium.
Conshohocken (9:45 p.m., July 3; 800 Colwell Ln., Conshohocken): Roll in at 6 p.m. to spread out a blanket at Sutcliffe Park and enjoy live music, a bouncy house, and fair food. The fireworks will start a little after dark.
Waltz Golf Farm (9:30 p.m., July 4; 303 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick): Food trucks arrive at 5:30 p.m. and rock-and-roll tunes start at 7 p.m. Once the sun sets, fireworks steal this Limerick show. The fun continues afterward, with half-priced mini golf until closing.
Lower Providence Township (fireworks at dusk, July 4; 100 Parklane Dr., Eagleville): Eagleville Park hosts its 24th annual fireworks show. Beforehand, partake in a photo scavenger hunt, get your face painted, enjoy food truck eats, or try your hand in a game of trivia. Rain date: July 6.
Narberth (fireworks after 8:45, July 4; 80 Windsor Ave., Narberth): After a morning parade and an afternoon of games, including a basketball foul-shooting contest and wheelbarrow races, the Narberth Playground lights up with its 77th annual fireworks display.
Norristown (9 p.m., July 4; 1325 Harding Blvd., Norristown): A morning parade and an all-day block party with food, kids’ activities, and craft vendors takes over Main Street before the show.
Skippack Village (fireworks at dusk, July 4; along Skippack Pike): A morning parade and an afternoon barbecue at Parc Bistro precede the show near Skippack Pike.
Upper Merion Township (fireworks at dusk, July 4; Heuser Park, 694 W. Beidler Rd., King of Prussia): Upper Merion Township’s busy Fourth of July celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. with a carnival followed by a concert. There’s also a beer garden for those 21 and over.
Kiwanis Fireworks Spectacular (9 p.m., July 5; Wissahickon High School, 521 Houston Rd., Ambler): A two-night carnival begins at 6 p.m. on July 5, which means you’ll have a good way to entertain the little ones until Ambler’s fireworks show starts. Rain date: July 6
Sesame Place (fireworks follow the 9 p.m. night parade, July 4 and 5; 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne): Perfect for kids, Sesame Place puts on two fireworks shows. Elmo, Count von Count, and Cookie Monster give musical performances alongside the show.
Quakertown Community Day (9:30 p.m., July 4; Memorial Park, 600 Mill Rd., Quakertown): A car show, performances by gymnasts and dancers, ax-throwing demonstrations, bingo, and a baseball game against Pennridge Legion add intrigue to Quakertown’s Fourth of July festivities, which start at 8 a.m.
Pennridge Community Day (9:15 p.m., July 7; Lenape Park, Route 152, Perkasie): A full day of activities — pony rides, a baby parade, canoe races, and tethered hot-air balloon rides — build up to July 7’s fireworks show. Rain date: July 14.
Downingtown Good Neighbor Day (fireworks start at dusk, July 4; Kerr Park, Park Lane, Downingtown): This all-day affair starts with a 5K at 8 a.m. Afterward, head over to check out the craft exhibitors or partake in a canoe race. Fireworks start at dusk after the Tom Edwards Productions Entertainment Show, but make sure to grab your spot on the lawn early.
Exton Community Day (fireworks start at dusk, July 13; Exton Park, 132 Church Lane, Exton): There are plenty of kid-friendly activities at this belated Fourth of July celebration, including a rock-climbing wall, a ball pit, and a petting zoo. Fireworks follow a concert by Deja Blue. Rain date: July 14.
Camden Waterfront (9 p.m., July 4; 2 Riverside Dr., Camden): Before fireworks take flight over the Delaware River, Camden’s Wiggins Park will host three hours of live music starting at 6:30 p.m. A beer garden will serve Tonewood Brewing brews.
Collingswood (9:15 p.m., July 4; Collingswood High School Stadium, 424 Collings Ave., Collingswood): An eight-piece band will play patriotic songs and pop favorites for the fireworks crowd. Earlier in the day, check out the bike parade (complete with free ice cream) or the pool party at Roberts Pool. Rain date: July 5.
Evesham Township (9:20 p.m., July 4; Cherokee High School, 120 Tomlinson Mill Rd., Marlton): Cap off a full day of celebrating, including a 5K and a parade, with fireworks at Cherokee High School. A parking map will be available online as the holiday approaches.
Southampton Township (fireworks at dusk, July 13; 458 Red Lion Rd., Southampton, N.J.): If you missed the fireworks on July 4, no worries. Southampton’s fireworks show is here for you.
Cape May (9 p.m., July 4; can be viewed from Beach Avenue or the promenade): Cape May’s fireworks launch from a barge a quarter-mile offshore, so you’ll have your pick of viewing spots along the beach. Get there early, though, parking is scarce.
Atlantic City (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 4; outside the Borgata and the Tropicana): Atlantic City gets a double dose of Fourth of July fireworks, one in the marina district at 9 p.m. and one on the beach at 10 p.m.
Margate (dusk, July 4; Margate): Margate wraps Fourth of July with a show you should be able to spot from anywhere in the town. Barbecues are permitted on the beach during that day.
Ocean City (9 p.m., July 4; Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City): Start with a bike parade, follow it with live music next to Music Pier, a kite-flying competition at 7 p.m., and finish with a spectacular fireworks display from the boardwalk.
Sea Isle City (9 p.m., July 4; 50th Street Beach): Guided beach combing in the morning at 49th Street Beach and a concert at Excursion Park are among the full day of festivities that precede these fireworks.
Wildwood (10 p.m., June 29, July 4, and every Friday through the summer, 3300 Boardwalk, Wildwood): Launched from where Pine Avenue meets the beach, Wildwood’s weekly fireworks displays can be admired from almost anywhere on the boardwalk. Its July 4th display is sure to be spectacular.