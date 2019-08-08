Expect an emotional evening on Sunday when 21-year-old hip-hop/pop songwriter Khalid headlines in support of his sophomore release Free Spirit. With parents in the military, Khalid lived in various U.S. locales as well as Germany while growing up, but the family settled in El Paso during his junior year in high school, around the time he was working on what became his debut album, American Teen. He’s a proud son of the “city of the 915,” where a gunman killed over 20 people in a Walmart last weekend, and has pledged to put on benefit show for families affected by the shooting within the month. Opening act Clairo gives it another go in Philly, after her set at the Made in America festival last year went awry when backing tapes malfunctioned. — D.D.