The news has been pretty grim of late, and if you’re anything like us, you may indulging in more stress-eating because of it. If so, Philadelphia’s the place for you, especially this week: There’s a glut of great food events, including the Food Trust’s Night Market event, a pasta class in Brewerytown, Chestnut Hill Restaurant Week, and a doughnut-making class at the Free Library.
On the other hand, maybe you’re working through your anxieties intellectually. If so, consider mahjong. The Philly Mah-Jawng Club teaches the Chinese game to rookies on a regular basis (and they’re getting into competitions, too). And it’s all thanks to a scene in Crazy Rich Asians. — Jenn Ladd (@jrladd, jladd@inquirer.com)
If there were a Willy Wonka of doughnuts, it might just be Matt Fein, Federal Donuts’ flavor maker. Fein constantly tinkers with new doughnut toppings and glazes, crafting kid-friendly flavors like Cinnamon Bun and Cereal Glaze as well as more sophisticated styles such as blueberry-mascarpone and chocolate eclair (not to mention just-plain-weird takes like a tomato soup-flavored doughnut topped with Goldfish for a collaboration with Campbell’s). On Saturday, families with kids age 5 through 12 can spend some quality time with Fein. Learn how to whip up batters and choose toppings, sample some of his creations, and go home with the key to homemade doughnuts. — Jenn Ladd
Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Culinary Literacy Center, Parkway Central Branch, 1901 Vine St., 4th floor, $14, facebook.com/FreeLibraryCook
A dozen restaurants have crafted three-course, fixed-price menus (from $15 to $45) for this neighborhood Restaurant Week, one of the shorter ones around. Enjoy fresh tagliatelle pasta with local corn at Mica, BBQ ribs at Campbell’s Place, summer salmon cassoulet at Paris Bistro and Jazz Cafe, or another option in one of the stately restaurants on and around Germantown Avenue. — Grace Dickinson
Sunday through Friday, select locations, prices vary per restaurant, 215-247-6696, chestnuthillpa.com
Chef Kevin Maher left a 14-year, Michelin star-streaked career in Italy to open ITA101 in his hometown of Medford, N.J. The master pasta-maker and advocate for local ingredients teaches a hands-on class at Brewerytown’s branch of Primal Supply, featuring a family-style meal. We bet you can guess what’s on the menu. — G.D
6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Primal Supply, 1521 N. 31st St., $125, primalsupplymeats.com
Inspired by the bustling night markets of Asia, this four-times-a-year festival heads to 15th Street and Fairmount Avenue on Thursday evening. Traffic will be shut down so dozens of food trucks and vendors can ply attendees with kebabs, crab cakes, corn on the cob, pineapple cocktails, beer (of course), and more. — G.D.
6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 15th St. and Fairmount Ave., pay as you go, nightmarketphilly.org
You learn something new every day, and today it’s that the full moon in August is known as the “sturgeon moon,” so named — according to the Farmers’ Almanac — by Native American tribes around the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain, who knew that it marked high season for sturgeon. (Evidently the runner-up nickname was “full green corn moon.”) To celebrate this lovely summer moon, Bertram’s Gardens lets folks take out illuminated skiffs on the Schuylkill, with a DJ playing sets on the shore, telescopes on offer for stargazing, and even catch-and-release fishing gear to borrow (bait provided). Go on, enjoy the moonlight. — J.L.
7 to 10 p.m., Thursday, Bertram’s Garden Community Boathouse, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., free, boats first come first served, 215-729-5281, facebook.com/BartramsGarden
More than 200 vendors and artists are due at this massive jewelry festival, including designers who specialize in niobium, rubber stamping, wire, resin, chain mail, and kumihimo beading. Participants can sign up for workshops and classes, including metal-clay sculpting, pendant making, metalsmithing, and sand casting. — G.D
Opens Wednesday, additional dates through Aug. 18, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, $4 for one day, $9 for three days, $45-$155 for classes and workshops, beadfest.com
South Philly native Dom Irrera got his comedy chops growing up in an Italian American home that had “three floors and four generations of family,” according to his official biography. At it since the early 1980s, Irrera today is an award-winning comedian known for his classic appearances on Comedy Central’s Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, Nickelodeon’s Hey Arnold!, and, more recently, Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, which dealt with Los Angeles’ 1970s stand-up scene, before its cancellation late last year. — Nick Vadala
8 p.m., Saturday, Tropicana Casino & Resort, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $49-$60, 609-340-4000, tropicana.net
The fact that rough-voiced rapper Ja Rule is touring at all, presently, is a minor miracle considering he served as a vocal proponent and partner in the infamous 2017 Fyre Festival. That’s cool for Rule. Ja, whether alone or with smooth-lady vocalist Ashanti (a solid, starry soul-hop vocalist in her own right), made some of the most compellingly romantic and oddly tough-but-tender hip-hop hits of the ’90s and early 2000s. Plus, Mya — another, equally vivacious soul-hop songstress from the same era — opens the show. — A.D. Amorosi
7:30 p.m., Saturday, the Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., $29.50-$99.50, manncenter.org
Molly Burch made a promising start with her 2017 debut Please Be Mine, and the Austin, Texas-based indie-pop vocalist was even more confident and assured on last year’s follow-up, First Flower. Working with guitarist boyfriend Dailey Toliver, the Los Angeles native who studied jazz vocals at the University of North Carolina in Asheville is effectively shaping a signature sound that marries a retro lounge vibe with a feminist perspective on heartache on songs like “Nothing To Say” and “To The Boys.” RF Shannons opens. — Dan DeLuca
9 p.m., Friday, Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave., $12-$14, 215-739-9684, johnnybrendas.com
Bethlehem-based guitarist Mike Lorenz wields his ax in a wide variety of settings around this region, from his weekly gig at Tired Hands Brewing in Ardmore to teaching kids at Lehigh Valley Charter High, paying tribute to skronk-jazz genius Sonny Sharrock, or performing the challenging, confrontational compositions of Julius Eastman. His quartet, the Witherbees, melds airy jazz with folk influences, combining his Bill Frisell-influenced resonant twang with the sinuous vocals and wistful viola of his former student, singer-songwriter Jacqui Armbruster. The band, also featuring bassist Justin Sekelewski and drummer Zach Martin, celebrates the release of its self-titled debut album this weekend in Chestnut Hill. — Shaun Brady
7 p.m., Saturday, Paris Bistro, 8229 Germantown Ave., $10, 215-242-6200, parisbistro.net
Expect an emotional evening on Sunday when 21-year-old hip-hop/pop songwriter Khalid headlines in support of his sophomore release Free Spirit. With parents in the military, Khalid lived in various U.S. locales as well as Germany while growing up, but the family settled in El Paso during his junior year in high school, around the time he was working on what became his debut album, American Teen. He’s a proud son of the “city of the 915,” where a gunman killed over 20 people in a Walmart last weekend, and has pledged to put on benefit show for families affected by the shooting within the month. Opening act Clairo gives it another go in Philly, after her set at the Made in America festival last year went awry when backing tapes malfunctioned. — D.D.
7:30 p.m., Sunday, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $39.95-$89.95, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
Roxy Music's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year did not result in a reunion tour, but did spur singer Bryan Ferry to hit the road with a focus on Avalon, the band’s 1982 classic. That album was the apotheosis of the British group’s yearning, heartsick style and gave the world “More Than This,” the song Bill Murray sang in the karaoke scene in Sofia Coppola’s 2003 movie Lost in Translation, which epitomize’s Ferry’s debonair persona. Expect other Roxy tunes and solo Ferry material, including the cover versions from his 2018 album Bitter-Sweet. — D.D.
8 p.m., Sunday, the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., $39.95-$249, metphilly.com