Monday (Jan. 20) marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and tens of thousands of people will take part in the 25th annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service, the largest event of its kind in the nation. To celebrate Dr. King’s legacy, organizations throughout the region welcome volunteers to join them in a day of giving back through various community projects. To get involved, visit mlkdayofservice.org for a list of opportunities by location and details on how to register.
But if you’re inspired to turn volunteering into an ongoing activity, the city is filled with nonprofits looking for help year-round. We’ve highlighted a few inspiring groups to get you started.
The mission: Back on My Feet aims to combat homelessness using group jogs to restore people’s confidence, strength, and self-esteem. The group recruits members at homeless and residential facilities. Those who commit to 30 days of early morning runs and achieve 90% attendance can join the professional development program, which includes job-skill and financial literacy classes.
Get involved: Prime for early birds, Back on My Feet gathers at 5:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at five Philadelphia locations. You can sign up to run or walk (all levels welcome) alongside members on a one- to five-mile course, providing support and encouragement along the way. Volunteers are encouraged to commit to showing up once a week, and have to complete a 60-minute orientation before joining.
Headquarters: 100 S. Broad St., Suite 2136, meeting locations vary across Center City, South Philly, West Philly, Point Breeze, and North Philly, 215-772-1080, backonmyfeet.org
The mission: Philadelphia Orchard Project plants and supports community orchards across the city in partnership with schools, churches, community gardens, and other nonprofits. The harvests, or proceeds from any sales, benefit low-income communities.
Get involved: Green thumb or not, you can sign up online to partake in a range of events, including tree plantings, pruning sessions, and workshops about orchard care. All ages and skill levels are welcome. For a deeper commitment, volunteers can join a POP committee, which choose and support orchard partners, plan events, and raise money.
Headquarters: 4000 Woodland Ave., 215-724-1247, phillyorchards.org
The mission: To cheer up pediatric patients in medical settings
Get involved: Bring back a sense of childhood to kids living in care facilities. Projects include hands-on fun, like crafting homemade slime and lava lamps. Volunteers also keep patients company so that they don’t feel isolated in a hospital-like setting. Individual volunteers work with kids at the Pediatric Specialty Care in East Falls. To get started, complete an online application and webinar training. Project Sunshine also offers separate volunteer options for college students and corporate groups.
Volunteer location (for individuals): Pediatric Specialty Care at Philadelphia, 3301 Scotts Ln., projectsunshine.org
The mission: To help save Philadelphia’s homeless pets
Get involved: As a volunteer, you can help with pet adoption efforts, clean the shelters, or take pups out for walks. Commitment and scheduling are flexible and all PAWS locations welcome help. To sign up, fill out an application online and complete an orientation session.
Locations vary, 215-238-9901 (Old City location), phillypaws.org
The mission: Born out of Baltimore, Volunteering Untapped was created to make it easy for young professionals to give back to their communities. The Philadelphia chapter partners with a different nonprofit organization each month. The group meets to volunteer through activities like cleaning up parks, cooking at food banks, and making arts-and-crafts kits for children in hospitals. After each volunteer session, the group gathers to eat, drink and network.
Get involved: The group meets for organized volunteer activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. Dubbed the “Afterjawn,” the social gathering takes place immediately following at a nearby bar. Those who want to get involved can register online.
Locations vary, vu-phl.org
The mission: To use creative expression and art-based activities to improve the lives of people with dementia and their caretakers
Getting involved: ARTZ volunteers help facilitators with hands-on projects, art discussions at museums and care communities, and behind-the-scenes work, like planning the organization’s annual art exhibition. Most activities take place on weekday mornings and afternoons. Interested volunteers must submit an online application and complete a four-session training program.
Headquarters: 1229 Chestnut St., #188, 610-721-1606, artzphilly.org
The mission: To build and repair homes, working with families
Getting involved: Pick up a hammer alongside Habitat staff, future Habitat homeowners, and Philadelphia homeowners, or help with inventory and customer service in the ReStore, Habitat’s donation center and reuse store. Construction and repair work happens Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ReStore opportunities are Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers must fill out an application online and commit to at least one, full-time slot.
Habitat for Humanity ReStore: 2318 Washington Ave., 215-739-9300, habitatphiladelphia.org
The mission: Formally known as Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance, MANNA provides free, nourishing meals to those with life-threatening illnesses, like cancer, HIV/AIDS, and heart disease.
Getting involved: Volunteers at MANNA help with everything from chopping vegetables to baking pies to prepping, packaging, and delivering meals. Some volunteers also assist with event preparation, community outreach, and general office work. To get involved, fill out an online application and attend a 45-minute orientation session.
Headquarters: 420 North 20th St., 215-496-2662, mannapa.org