Get involved: Prime for early birds, Back on My Feet gathers at 5:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at five Philadelphia locations. You can sign up to run or walk (all levels welcome) alongside members on a one- to five-mile course, providing support and encouragement along the way. Volunteers are encouraged to commit to showing up once a week, and have to complete a 60-minute orientation before joining.