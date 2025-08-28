Slow down on Broad Street. Speed cameras are set to go live soon.

Speed cameras are set to go live on Broad Street soon, but fast drivers won’t be ticketed right away, according to the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Tentatively, the 31 cameras will be up and running on Sept. 15, PPA spokesperson Martin O’Rourke said. Then, a 60-day grace period will begin. During that time, drivers who are captured going 11 miles an hour or more over the speed limit will be mailed a warning. After the grace period, the same speed will result in a $100 ticket.

The vast majority of the road has a 25-mile-per hour speed limit.

The move is more than a year in the making. Last summer, city planners and engineers recommended automated speed-enforcement cameras be installed along the busy North-South corridor that bisects the city. Broad Street and part of Old York Road to its north — a stretch officially known as State Route 611 — was found to be the most dangerous high-speed city roadway, based on analyses of PennDot crash data from 2018 to 2022.

Previously, the grim title belonged to Roosevelt Boulevard, which got speed cameras on a trial basis in 2020. Three years later, after a drop in crashes on the boulevard, state law authorized the cameras permanently, and allowed the city to install them along as many as five other dangerous roadways. Broad Street would be the first among them.

The city’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems has also recommended cameras on the following roads:

State Route 13 (Baltimore Avenue/Hunting Park Avenue/[lower] Roosevelt Boulevard and Frankford Avenue) State Route 2016 (Allegheny Avenue) State Route 3 (Chestnut Street/Walnut Street State Route 291 (Penrose Avenue/Bartram and Moyamensing Avenues)

On Broad Street, the last two cameras were still being installed in South Philly as of Thursday, O’Rourke said, and crews were also working to put up signage.

Last fall, a $150,000 ad campaign also warned Philly drivers about the installation of the cameras. In black-and-white videos, Philadelphia women spoke of relatives who were killed by speeding motorists on Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard. In the clips, the women encouraged motorists to slow down.