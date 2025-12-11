A plan to refurbish and reuse the abandoned Greyhound terminal for intercity buses came together quickly.

Philly’s Greyhound station gets city’s OK to be resurrected

City Council passed legislation Thursday to restore the abandoned Greyhound terminal on Filbert Street as Philadelphia’s new intercity bus station in time for an expected flood of tourists in 2026.

Under the measure, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will operate the station on behalf of the city, collecting fees from bus companies to pay costs.

Advertisement

A refurbished facility is scheduled to open in May 2026, which would end more than two years of chaos after Greyhound ended its lease, forcing the city to allow the bus companies to operate at the curbs of public streets with few amenities and no shelter for riders.

» READ MORE: Timeline: How Philly’s inter-city bus station went from a permanent building to ‘a humanitarian disaster.’

The saga was embarrassing and it became more untenable for city leaders as Philadelphia hosts celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a round of international FIFA World Cup soccer matches.

The plan came together over the last few months as at least three city departments collaborated with each other and reached an agreement with the Parking Authority. Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration sent a bill to Council.

Council Member Curtis Jones Jr. said in a Finance Committee hearing last week that he found the speed of “galvanized” departments working together impressive.

“You can’t put that genie back in the bottle. I know you can cooperate now and that’s going to be the expectation from now on,” Jones said.

Greyhound ran the terminal at 10th and Filbert Streets for 35 years but ended its lease in June 2023 as the bus line (and its corporate parent) began shedding real estate and leases in the U.S. to cut costs.

First, the buses operated along the 600-block of Market Street. Since November 2023 they’ve loaded and unloaded passengers in the open along Spring Garden Street.

“This is an opportunity that kind of came from the heavens,” said Mike Carroll, the city’s assistant managing director for transportation.

PPA has a 10-year lease agreement with the property’s owner, 1001-1025 West Filbert Street LLC, with an option to extend it.

Bus companies would pay $40 fee for each stop in the city until the terminal is open, when it would be to $65. A smaller number of buses subsidized by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation under a program to provide rural service would pay $16 a stop.

Operating the renovated terminal will cost $4.7 million to $4.8 million annually, Carroll said.

City officials say they plan to keep researching other possible locations for an intercity bus station but note the lease provides stability.

PPA will provide 24/7 security, 16-hour daily custodial coverage, maintenance staff, and an on-site program manager, under terms of an intergovernmental agreement with the city that is part of the legislation.

It also will be responsible for enforcing rules, such as one that will require buses to bypass the heart Chinatown.

Since the Parking Authority regulates rideshare and taxi services, its enforcement officers will help keep traffic flowing around the station, officials said.

Councilmember Nina Ahmad pressed city officials to plan for retail tenants and other ways to generate municipal revenue.

“There’s an element of rush,” Ahmad said during the Dec. 3 hearing. “I understand the urgency,” she said, “but I hope we don’t overlook things that we should be doing to make it really a transit-oriented development.”