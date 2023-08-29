I-95 repairs could cause traffic delays on Tuesday and Thursday

Months after a collapse of a portion of I-95 collapsed, some drivers may experience delays this week while driving on the highway.

Tuesday: Only two southbound lanes (instead of three) will be open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday: Only two northbound lanes (instead of three) will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will be installing beams on the new permanent roadway that will go on a section of the interstate near Cottman Avenue.

On June 11, a tanker truck crash beneath the northbound I-95 Cottman Avenue exit ramp caused the road to collapse when 8,500 gallons of gasoline ignited. Nathaniel Moody, a 53-year-old truck driver for Pennsauken’s TK Transport Inc., was killed in the accident.

Workers sprung into action, under the leadership of Pennsylvania’s transportation secretary Michael Carroll, and the road reopened with three of four lanes open in each direction within 12 days.

Efforts to complete the road’s full reconstruction are in progress.

After the collapse, traffic was snarled in parts of Northeast Philadelphia, but drivers adapted quickly, according to an Inquirer analysis of data.