NJ Transit train accident leaves one dead, operator trapped

A train operator is dead following an accident in Burlington County Monday morning.

A New Jersey Transit Light Rail train struck down trees on the tracks near Route 130 in Mansfeld Township just after 6 a.m., a spokesperson said. The train was carrying 45 passengers, and at least 24 were injured in the incident, though there are no reports of any passengers in critical condition.

Train service on the River Line is currently suspended in both directions between stations in Trenton and Lawrence Township. Bus service is being provided to passengers impacted by the incident.

NJ Transit police are on the scene and investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.