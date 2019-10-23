The work, done from July through September, included covering unused trolley tracks, narrowing the crossing distance for pedestrians at intersections, and adding loading zones. It also shifted the bike lanes on the west side of the road behind the parked cars. This pushed vehicles, which back in at an angle, farther from the curb. That created a need for larger no-parking zones at intersections to ensure the parked cars didn’t block the views of drivers and cyclists making turns. The expanded no-parking zones took 18 to 24 parking spots along the nine-block stretch, city officials said.