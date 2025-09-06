Bicyclists pedal for a safer Germantown

Germantown resident Sidney Ozer rode his bike at Fernhill Park on Saturday to bring attention to cyclists’ safety. His son, Samuel, was 17 when he was fatally struck by a car while cycling on Father’s Day in 2020.

“Every life is important,” Ozer said, as riders tightened their helmets. “People are not line items on a budget; my son wasn’t.”

Ozer was one of 25 riders participating in what they called the Bike Ride for a Safe Germantown.

In Center City, protests, including one Friday night, continue to advocate for better planning and protection for cyclists. But, in areas beyond those limits, bike safety can fall into a blind spot.

Germantown is a neighborhood that is not always remembered, said Chris Gale, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

“There are a lot of people who want to ride safely here, but when you don’t have a safe way to get to where you are going, it makes it dangerous,” Gale said.

Aaron Wilson, 35, knows this well. He was hit by a car while riding his bike at the corner of Wayne Avenue and Berkley Street in November. The driver fled without helping him.

Still with lingering injuries to a shoulder, Wilson believes it’s a matter of car drivers having empathy for vulnerable road users.

“Just like folks in cars, cyclists are trying to go somewhere; that shouldn’t mean our lives are worthless,” Wilson said.

Last year, the city lost 134 lives to traffic incidents, including cyclists, motorists, and pedestrians, according to the Bicycle Coalition.

State Rep. Darisha K. Parker (D., Philadelphia) attended Saturday’s event to support bike riders. She said the city is trying to provide help.

As of December, it’s illegal to stop in bike lanes. Offenders can receive fines of $125 for violations in Center City and $75 in other areas.

In Germantown, multiple speed bumps have been installed, and there is an ongoing campaign to educate drivers, Parker said. Four pieces of legislation that will help address the needs of vulnerable road users have been introduced, but a state budget needs to be passed first, she added.

Additionally, to provide more bike accessibility, Indego — the city’s bike-sharing program — will be expanding to Germantown in early 2026. Ten to 12 docking stations from Wayne Junction to Chester Avenue can be expected, said Nate Bowman-Johnston, Indego Bike Share’s general manager.

In the meantime, Parker’s district will be getting two speed cameras as part of a citywide initiative to encourage drivers to slow down.

“Death should not be the alarm to make people slow down,” Parker said. “Tell your neighbors not to call me if they get a ticket. They should have been slowing down.”