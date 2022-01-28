A bridge over a creek in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning hours before President Joe Biden was to arrive in the city to talk about the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law and the sorry state of public works, including roads and bridges, in the U.S.

No fatalities were reported, but 10 people sustained injuries that were described by authorities as not being life-threatening. Several went to hospitals.

The bridge was listed as being in “poor” condition, a designation states and the federal government use to describe a span as needing overhaul but not in imminent danger of failure; those bridges are typically closed to traffic.

White House says Biden is still going to Pittsburgh. He’s due to speak at 2 p.m. at Carnegie Mellon University’s Mill 19, which houses the school’s Manufacturing Futures Institute.

No word yet on whether the president will attempt to visit the scene of the collapse.

At the scene: Emergency rescuers had to rappel 150 feet down to the Fern Hollow Creek. Bystanders formed a human chain to help passengers off a transit bus that was left dangling after the collapse.

Where did this happen: In Frick Park, a 644-acre oasis on the city’s east side. The collapsed bridge, which was snow-covered, went down shortly before 7 a.m. It carried Forbes Avenue over the creek.

The big picture: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Philadelphia two weeks ago to announce $27.5 billion in new federal aid to states to rehabilitate aging bridges, including $1.6 billion for Pennsylvania, over five years. The money comes from the federal infrastructure act.

State transportation departments will pass on the federal aid to specific bridge projects identified as the most crucial, in concert with regional planning commissions. U.S. DOT has issued guidance encouraging states to repair existing structures — though they are free to build new bridges if they choose.

But, for the first time, there is an incentive for states to focus spending on smaller bridges owned by counties, cities, and towns. The federal government will cover 100% of the cost of work on those spans, but states and local government will need to pay the normal 20% local share of the cost of repairs to bridges on interstates and designated federal highways.

Pittsburgh: The Fern Hollow Bridge, a steel rigid frame bridge about 10 miles east of downtown, was built in 1970, according to PennDot data. Its understructure was rated as “satisfactory,” though overall is labeled “poor” and has posted weight limits, according to the state. The bridge is the city’s responsibility.

Philadelphia has a number of bridges in similar or worse condition.

While Pittsburgh is famously known as the “City of Bridges” for its many spans, PennDot tracks nearly 600 bridges in Philadelphia, including highways, overpasses, viaducts and other similar elevated structures — 82 of these are listed as being in “poor” condition and 17 in “serious” or “critical” condition. Some, like a stretch of Martin Luther King Drive over the Schuylkill, have been preemptively closed to traffic due to deferred maintenance.

Both the city and PennDot, which is responsible for maintaining certain roadways in Philadelphia, are likely to focus the new federal dollars on more high profile structures.

A PennDot spokesperson said the agency was prioritizing nearly $150 million repairs to the Market Street’s iconic crossing over the Schuylkill.

But analysis of the repair backlog shows numerous less known bridges, including sections of I-95 and particularly those carrying city streets over the many railroad lines that crisscross Philadelphia.

Bridges carrying portions of Broad Street over rails were marked in poor condition, as were others along busy sections of Second and 15th Streets.