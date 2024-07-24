You can now use your iPhone and Apple Watch to pay for SEPTA even faster

Forget cash, card, or SEPTA Key Cards at home? No problem — there’s a new way to pay for bus and Metro line riders.

On Monday, SEPTA integrated Apple Wallet’s “Express Mode” feature into bus, trolley, and subway payment systems. Express Mode allows iPhone and Apple Watch users to use certain credit/debit cards, keys, and passes in Apple Wallet without unlocking the device or opening a separate app. Riders can now hold their Apple device near a fare reader to buy single-ride passes for SEPTA bus, trolley, Broad Street Line [B], Market-Frankford Line [L], and Norristown High Speed Line [M].

“We’re excited to be finally rolling out Apple Express, we’re actually one of just a few transportation agencies across the country that have worked with Apple on this‚” said SEPTA’s Chief of Staff, Liz Smith. “Paying for transit should be as easy as paying for a cup of coffee. That’s really our goal, and so this is one more step in that direction.”

The feature is currently available on select SEPTA fare readers, with a full rollout coming Aug. 9. Smith said riders may find that Express Mode doesn’t work for their bus or Metro line until early August. In the meantime, prepare to have another form of payment ready. SEPTA is also piloting Express Mode payments on Regional Rail lines and will introduce the feature for trains further down the line.

Using Apple Express Mode payments on SEPTA comes without added fees. The fare still costs $2. However, only certain Apple Devices are compatible with SEPTA’s express mode payments.

Compatible devices and operating systems:

iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, or iPhone 6s Plus, or later with iOS 12.4, or later. Apple Watch Series 1 or Series 2, or later, with watch OS 5.2.1, or later.

To set up Express Mode, open the Wallet app and select a card, pass, or key. Tap the “More” button, then “Card Details.” Finally, turn on “Express Transit Setting” or “Express Mode” and select the preferred transit card, payment card, or other compatible pass or key.

Ensure no other cards, including SEPTA Key Cards, are near the Apple Device when scanning to avoid “card clash,” which can prevent a clear scan or cause double charges.

SEPTA’s new Express Mode payment option comes on the heels of the transit agency’s larger push for “contactless” payment options. The transition to more digital payment options began in 2016, when SEPTA introduced the SEPTA Key Card, however, the program proved costly over the years. In December 2022, SEPTA rolled out a feature on its mobile app that allows riders to buy single rides and scan a QR code to use transit. Most recently, the transit agency started allowing riders to pay for transit by swiping their credit cards at fare readers — no cash, SEPTA Key Card, or other transaction needed, just swipe and go.

The new Express Mode payment makes payment even faster for the 12% of total SEPTA riders that use either SEPTA’s mobile app or credit cards to pay their fare, Smith said.

Philadelphia joins at least six other U.S. cities that accept Express Mode payments for transit, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Portland, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.