SEPTA is running out of federal pandemic relief and expects this to be its ‘last budget without service cuts and fare increases’

SEPTA’s new $1.7 billion operating budget promises no fare increases for a sixth straight year, a second free transfer for riders, and access to city Regional Rail stations for holders of monthly and weekly transit passes.

Spending would increase 4.7% in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, under the plan the transit agency released Wednesday. Revenue growth of 12% over the previous year from a variety of sources helped the budget-makers, officials said.

But a rougher road lies ahead.

“This proposal uses SEPTA’s final installment of federal COVID relief funding,” authority General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards said in an interview. Budget officials expect the last $312 million of relief money to be exhausted by April 2024.

That could cause a $240 million structural deficit in the agency’s budget in 2025 and after.

“So this will be the last budget without service cuts and fare increases unless SEPTA receives additional support from our funding partners,” Richards said.

That would mean more money from Philadelphia and the other four counties in SEPTA’s service area, she said, adding that state lawmakers are discussing enabling legislation to allow county governments to impose local taxes to support transit across Pennsylvania. That option was recommended in a 2021 report by a state commission on ways to fund future transportation needs.

It is unclear if there are any concrete plans to replace transit funding lost when the state switched from Pennsylvania Turnpike payments to the motor vehicle sales tax last year.

Here are some highlights of the budget proposal: