SEPTA plans to introduce one free transfer for Travel Wallet users as well as reduce the child fare to $1 on July 1, or the beginning of its upcoming fiscal year. It is proposing to postpone an increase to the SEPTA Key base fare — from $2 to $2.50 — until at least January.
The effort hopes to bring relief during the coronavirus pandemic, SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said Tuesday. The changes would still need board approval during its June meeting.
Fare increases could be postponed beyond January 2021, Richards said.
“We wanted to get out in front of all of the elements that we feel, will be helpful on people’s wallets and will help them save money as we all recover together," she said. “ ... We know that people will need to watch their personal financial decisions very, very carefully as we come out of this crisis.”
Fare for up to three children, ages 5 through 11, would each cost $1 — an adjustment from a full $2.50 cash fare on transit and half the regular fare on Regional Rail.
SEPTA is also looking to introduce new, three-day passes, including a "Convenience Pass” on transit designed for shift workers and riders with flexible work schedules valid 72 hours after an initial tap. A rollout could come in the fall.
“We know for sure that flex time will continue; we know that teleworking will continue," Richards said, "we know that many employers are trying to figure out what their future workforce in their offices looks like, and we know that that three-day pass could be very helpful as they figure that out.”
SEPTA unveiled its latest fare proposal in March and plans to hold virtual public hearings on its fare restructuring, capital, and operating budgets later this month.
Next week, SEPTA will resume most of it transit service as well as fare collection aboard buses and trolleys. Staff shortages had forced a “lifeline” schedule amid the pandemic.