For years, Philadelphians have complained about SEPTA bus service.

A majority of riders said they were willing to make more transfers or even walk farther to their regular stop if it meant arriving at their destination 10 to 15 minutes sooner, according to a survey of 2,456 regular bus riders recently released by Transit Forward Philadelphia (TFP), a coalition of nonprofit groups that advocates for improvements in public transit.

“The system currently is not working for riders,” said Yasha Zarrinkelk, the coalition’s advocacy director. “For us, it just illustrates the need for a change.”

SEPTA agrees. The transit agency has been working for about two years on a complete redesign of its regional bus network to try to solve the reliability problem and attract more riders.

Yet when SEPTA leaders unveiled specific proposals for shorter, straighter routes in October, riders in neighborhoods across the city pushed back on the plan, saying such a broad upheaval in their lives would do more harm than good.

“The 12 bus is essential to Southwest Philadelphia,” said Diane Settles, 65, who rides the route from the Kingsessing area to Center City, often for shopping. “Sure, we have the trolley, but it’s not ADA-accessible, and that makes it harder to board and take my grandson in a stroller.”

The trolley also doesn’t go all the way to Old City. Currently, Route 12 travels down Locust and Pine Streets to Columbus Boulevard. The proposed network plan would take away the convenience of that one-seat ride and substitute three shorter routes that travel north and south.

“We want to make sure our voices are heard,” Settles said.

Feedback wanted

At a meeting last month, Roxborough residents were furious that two direct lines to Center City would instead stop at 30th Street Station, where they could transfer to the Market-Frankford El or other buses to continue. As a result of the outcry, SEPTA changed the plan to keep both routes, though the current Route 9 would be local with more stops and a longer trip.

Though public meetings have ended for now, people can still comment on the proposal by email and phone. SEPTA planners are making tweaks to the draft plan based on what they have heard. A final plan is due within several weeks. Then there will be another round of community meetings and, later, formal hearings.

Share Bus Revolution feedback with SEPTA

Riders can email their thoughts to the Bus Revolution team at busnetwork@septa.org or call them at (267) 291-6045. SEPTA’s TDD/TTY number is (215) 580-7853.