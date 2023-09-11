Learn about SEPTA’s new bus routes at one of these public meetings

Beginning this week, SEPTA will host a series of public hearings to share changes to the city’s bus network, which will take effect early next year.

The changes, known as Bus Revolution, are the first comprehensive overhaul of Philadelphia’s bus network in the transit agency’s 60-year history and aim to provide faster, more frequent service following years of ridership declines.

“After several years of reviewing data and working closely with the communities we serve to address their comments and concerns, SEPTA is very excited to present our Bus Revolution plans and take another important step toward implementation,” said SEPTA CEO and general manager Leslie S. Richards in a news release.

The most recent proposal has a total of 106 fixed routes, down from the current 125. It has 43 frequent routes compared to 33 in the existing network. In eight suburban zones, SEPTA would run on-demand bus service, similar to Uber or Lyft, in areas where there is demand for transit but not enough to sustain a robust schedule.

September’s public hearings are the final step in a nearly six-year process before SEPTA’s board can vote on whether to approve it.

Virtual

Wed., Sept. 13, noon to 2 p.m. Link

Wed., Sept. 13, 5 to 7 p.m. Link

In-person

Tues., Sept. 12, 5 to 8 p.m., 1234 Market St.

Thurs., Sept. 14, 6 to 8 p.m. Bucks County Community College, Bristol Campus, 1304 Veterans Hwy., Bristol

Thurs., Sept. 19, 6 to 8 p.m., West Chester University, Sykes Theater, 110 W. Rosedale Ave., West Chester

Wed., Sept. 20, 6 to 8 p.m., Temple University, Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad St.

Thurs., Sept. 21, 5 to 7 p.m., Norristown Public Library, 1001 Powell St., Norristown

Tues., Sept. 26, 6 to 8 p.m. Chester City Hall, 1 E. Fourth St., Chester

Wed., Sept. 27, 5 to 8 p.m., 1234 Market St.

Thurs., Sept. 28, 6 to 8 p.m., Upper Darby Township Building, 100 Garret Rd., Upper Darby