In an age where rideshares can be hailed in mere minutes, CCT reservations must be made at least a day in advance. But there are many times when riders don’t know they’re in need of paratransit services a day before, Holmes said. That was the impetus for SEPTA to get “special permission” from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to offer day-of service at the start of the pandemic, to ensure riders could get to food and medicine.