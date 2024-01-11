Skip to content
Transportation
DA Larry Krasner files suit to quash state’s special SEPTA prosecutor as unconstitutional

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has clashed with Krasner, signed the law in a December budget deal. Transit funding was left out.

District Attorney of Philadelphia Larry Krasner talking with members of City Council in December. A new state law would take away his jurisdiction over crimes committed on the SEPTA transit system.Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner plans to file suit Thursday to block as unconstitutional a state law written by Republican lawmakers that removes his authority over crimes on SEPTA property and gives that power to a special prosecutor appointed by the Attorney General.

The measure is the latest attempt to limit Krasner, a progressive prosecutor conservatives accuse of prioritizing reform of the criminal justice system over punishing offenders — a long-running fight that threatens to overshadow the issue of stable state funding for public transit.

Krasner’s office has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. with transit advocates, elected officials and political leaders to discuss the filing.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, a centrist former attorney general, signed the special-prosecutor provision last month as part of package negotiated to finish the state budget. Legislation to raise an additional $295 million for SEPTA and other transit agencies failed to make it into the package.

Facing a $240 million annual deficit, SEPTA officials are preparing for deep service cuts. The agency projected it would receive $190 million under the stalled funding bill.

Echoing the politics of the failed effort to impeach him, Krasner also argues the special-prosecutor law is antidemocratic, negating the judgment of voters in the state’s most racially diverse city, who reelected him in 2021 with about 66% of the vote.

“As required by Act 40, the Office of Attorney General is working to fulfill our legal obligation by appointing a special prosecutor within the mandated time frame,” said Brett Hambright, a spokesman for Attorney General Michelle Henry, an unelected Shapiro appointee.

He declined to offer further comment, or respond to any of the arguments Krasner’s lawyers raised in a letter asking the office not to implement the law.

Republicans have said the goal of appointing a special prosecutor for SEPTA is to improve public safety on the system and help the agency increase ridership.