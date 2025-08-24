SEPTA cuts go into effect this morning. Here’s what to know.

After a failure in Harrisburg to reach a budget agreement, SEPTA began rolling out dramatic service cuts in Philadelphia and across the region Sunday morning.

The cutbacks Sunday include most of the planned cuts to bus, subway, and trolley lines. The rest of those will go into effect Monday morning.

The cuts will be felt during the Monday morning commute, which also happens to be the first day of school for the Philadelphia School District.

SEPTA is facing a $213 million operating deficit for the 2026 fiscal year, which began July 1. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposal would send SEPTA an estimated $168 million, but the state budget is nearly two months overdue.

SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said Friday even if politicians in Harrisburg agreed on a budget that funded the agency, it would be difficult to roll back new schedules and services completely ahead of the cuts.

“It will be very difficult for us to restore service in a manner that customers would be used to,” Sauer said.

Here’s what we know about the SEPTA cuts:

Schedule of rolling cuts

Without a deal, cuts that began Sunday morning will continue through Sept. 2 to include midday service on SEPTA’s Regional Rail lines, which will eliminate about the third of its weekly trips.

The full scope of Regional Rail cuts, which includes the elimination of five lines, would happen in January if funding isn’t secured.

Sunday: Most of the Bus/Metro service cuts go into effect. Monday (First day of school): Remaining bus/metro service cuts go into effect. Monday, Sept. 1 (Labor Day): Fare increase goes into effect. Tuesday, Sept. 2: Regional Rail midday service cuts go into effect. January: Five Regional Rail lines and more bus routes eliminated, all rail service ends at 9 p.m.

Which SEPTA lines are being cut or impacted now?

By Monday morning, 32 SEPTA bus routes will be eliminated and 16 will be shortened. They are:

Eliminated: Routes 1, 8, 12, 19, 30, 31, 35, 47M, 50, 62, 73, 78, 80, 88, 89, 91, 106, 120, 126, 133, 150, 201, 204, 206, 311, 452, 461, 462, 476, 478, 484, and BLVDDIR. Shortened: 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 17, 27, 43, 61, 84, 115, 124, 125, 433, 441, and 495.

SEPTA also cut all special routes, including those for sports and other events. Remaining bus routes will have their frequency decreased, which means fewer trips and longer waits.

Regional Rail lines will see their midday frequency drop from 1,414 weekly trips down to 960 weekly trips in order to maintain service during peak travel times.

Fewer trains will run on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines. Midday service has also been reduced on several trolley routes.

SEPTA fares go up next week

SEPTA fairs will increase 21.5% beginning Sept. 1. Here’s what to expect: