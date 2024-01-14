Bus routes have changed for SEPTA riders in Penn’s Landing area due to I-95 capping project
Eight bus routes are changing. Is yours one of them?
Changes to eight SEPTA bus routes began Sunday in the Old City and Society Hill sections of Philadelphia ahead of the Chestnut Street bridge demolition.
Routes 5, 12, 17, 21, 33, 38, 42, and 44 are impacted by changes in either course or bus stop locations to accommodate the construction of a cap over I-95, to make way for a 12-acre park connecting Old City to Penn’s Landing.
Motorists aren’t immune from the travel changes announced for buses. All Chestnut Street traffic will be detoured south on Front Street.
This is the latest adjustment for the cap project, estimated to cost $360 million and expected to take four to six years to complete. It officially broke ground in September.
What is changing in each bus route?
According to SEPTA, only the starting and ending locations of Routes 5 and 12 have changed. The Route 5 bus now leaves from Arch and Second Streets and ends at Second and Market Streets. The Route 12 bus begins and ends at 38th Parallel Place and Spruce Street.
Meanwhile, Routes 17, 21, 33, 38, 42, and 44 have been redirected to avoid the Chestnut Street bridge, and their starting and ending locations have also changed:
Although these changes are already in effect, SEPTA might continue to change bus stop locations as needed. Visit SEPTA.org to get ahead of any future route modifications.