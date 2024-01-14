Bus routes have changed for SEPTA riders in Penn’s Landing area due to I-95 capping project

Changes to eight SEPTA bus routes began Sunday in the Old City and Society Hill sections of Philadelphia ahead of the Chestnut Street bridge demolition.

Routes 5, 12, 17, 21, 33, 38, 42, and 44 are impacted by changes in either course or bus stop locations to accommodate the construction of a cap over I-95, to make way for a 12-acre park connecting Old City to Penn’s Landing.

Motorists aren’t immune from the travel changes announced for buses. All Chestnut Street traffic will be detoured south on Front Street.

This is the latest adjustment for the cap project, estimated to cost $360 million and expected to take four to six years to complete. It officially broke ground in September.

What is changing in each bus route?

According to SEPTA, only the starting and ending locations of Routes 5 and 12 have changed. The Route 5 bus now leaves from Arch and Second Streets and ends at Second and Market Streets. The Route 12 bus begins and ends at 38th Parallel Place and Spruce Street.

Meanwhile, Routes 17, 21, 33, 38, 42, and 44 have been redirected to avoid the Chestnut Street bridge, and their starting and ending locations have also changed:

Route Pre-construction Start/End Locations New Start/End Locations Route 17 Pre-construction Start/End Locations Penn’s Landing Viaduct New Start/End Locations Second Street (between Church and Cuthbert Streets) Route 21 Pre-construction Start/End Locations Penn’s Landing Viaduct New Start/End Locations Dock Street (between Columbus Boulevard and Front Street) Route 33 Pre-construction Start/End Locations Penn’s Landing Viaduct New Start/End Locations Fifth Street (between Arch and Market Streets) Route 38 Pre-construction Start/End Locations Fifth Street (between Arch and Market Streets) New Start/End Locations Fifth Street (south of Market Street at Ludlow Street) Route 42 Pre-construction Start/End Locations Penn’s Landing Viaduct New Start/End Locations 38th Parallel Place at Spruce Street Route 44 Pre-construction Start/End Locations Fifth Street (between Arch and Market Streets) New Start/End Locations Front and Market Loop

Although these changes are already in effect, SEPTA might continue to change bus stop locations as needed. Visit SEPTA.org to get ahead of any future route modifications.