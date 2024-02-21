Soon you can pay for multiple SEPTA riders on one trip

It’s about to get more convenient to travel together on SEPTA to the ballpark, concert or a night out with friends, family and out-of-town visitors.

On Monday, the transit agency plans to launch a multi-rider feature allowing up to five people to ride on one SEPTA Key card at the same time, an amenity that Philadelphia-area transit customers have long sought.

The multi-rider option will be available on all of SEPTA’s services, including bus, trolley, Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line, Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail.

But at least initially, those now using credit or debit cards or smartphone apps to pay fares won’t be able to tap in additional riders — only those who have a Key card travel wallet set to automatically load value when funds are running low.

SEPTA began allowing the use of contactless cards and smartphone apps such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay last fall.

To use the multi-rider function, Key card holders will need to activate it by calling a dedicated SEPTA customer-service line. The agency will post that number online by the end of the week, a spokesperson said.