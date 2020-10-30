The authority will instead transport riders traveling between 12:30 and 5:30 a.m. through its “Owl Bus Service,” as it does the remaining five days of the week. The switch, which begins in the early hours of Nov. 15 and continues for an indeterminate amount of time, is primarily to allow for additional station and vehicle cleaning but also is in response to lower ridership with Philadelphia’s bustling nightlife now curtailed, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.