SEPTA is canceling Regional Rail trains for the third day in a row

For the third day in a row, SEPTA on Wednesday will cancel Regional Rail trains as the transit agency works on completing federally mandated safety inspections of rail cars.

The same 22 trips on the Airport, Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill West Lines will be canceled as they were on Monday and Tuesday.

“SEPTA is working to complete the federally mandated inspections of the Silverliner IV fleet by the deadline this Friday,” SEPTA said in a statement.

More information about the canceled trains can be found at septa.org/safety/fra-emergency-order/.

The agency is rushing to finish inspections of all 223 of its Silverliner IV train cars — ordered to do so by the Federal Railroad Administration after five were involved in fires this year.

As of Tuesday afternoon, SEPTA had completed 206 rail car inspections, so only 17 more inspections remained and 73 cars have been returned to service, agency spokesperson Andrew Busch said in an email.

“We are doing some maintenance and repair work on the others to address items that came up during inspection — items like cable and hardware replacements and adding insulation around the motors,“ Busch said.

“So far, there have not been any safety-critical items found in the inspections,” Busch said.