After a SEPTA union leader suggested that riders “find an alternate way to work” Thursday morning, the transportation authority responded by warning of possible “significant service disruptions.”
Transport Workers Union Local 234 president Willie Brown said during a news conference Wednesday that his members were not striking, but threatened to take “action.” He did not elaborate on what they would do. The union represents thousands of SEPTA employees, including drivers and operators.
“Our position is, we have to fight for this,” Brown said. “Not something we want to do, it’s something we’re forced to do, we’re going to have to do.”
Among items listed on its website, Local 234 wants SEPTA to take employees’ temperatures, test air quality on vehicles, and further reduce the number of riders on board at any time. It contends that SEPTA is not complying with guidance outlined by Pennsylvania officials last week, and seeks greater transparency on which employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Brown issued a potential “call to action” in a video posted Monday, outlining that members would take steps if the authority failed to respond.
SEPTA believes it is in compliance with the state’s requirements, and said it wasn’t clear exactly how service would be disrupted. At a minimum, bus service across the city could be suspended, according to the transportation authority. It’s looking at other options to maintain service, including limited operations on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines.
The union also is seeking death benefits for the families of employees who have died from the coronavirus, and for their deaths to be classified as work-related injuries. SEPTA has seen four employee deaths from the coronavirus, three of whom were represented by the TWU. More than 190 cases have been confirmed among employees of SEPTA.
At the city’s standing coronavirus news conference Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney said that his administration is working with SEPTA to try to prevent a work stoppage and “get this resolved in an amicable way."
”We hope that cooler heads will prevail, and the union will get what they’re looking for so that SEPTA can continue serving its citizens," he said.
Managing Director Brian Abernathy said the city is also working on a plan for how its essential employees, including Police and Fire Department employees, can get to work in the event of a SEPTA stoppage.
“SEPTA urges TWU Local 234 leadership to commit to engaging in a productive dialogue aimed at making further improvements,” SEPTA said in a statement, “while allowing employees to continue to provide service that is connecting residents to essential jobs, hospitals, grocery stores, and other life-sustaining services.”
Staff writer Laura McCrystal contributed to this article.