Agents from the National Transportation Safety Board were still in Philadelphia on Friday investigating Monroe’s death. During an NTSB investigation, both the transit agency and labor unions connected to the death must remain mum. For now, it is unclear which of the Broad Street Line’s four tracks Monroe was inspecting, and on which track the train that hit him was traveling. It is also unclear what precautions were being taken to protect the workers. Those questions are all part of the NTSB’s ongoing investigation, the lead investigator has said.