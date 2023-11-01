SEPTA tokens will be gone forever — for real — on Dec. 31

Truly, the end is nigh.

As of Jan. 1, tokens will no longer be accepted for fare payment on SEPTA, the transit agency announced on Wednesday. Many were under the impression they disappeared long ago.

But even though the metal alloy coins haven’t been sold to the public since 2018, they’ve been legal tender all along for rides on buses and trolleys.

These days, SEPTA collects an average of about 750 tokens per week — compared to around 800,000 when the agency was still selling them, spokesperson Kelly Greene said.

Advertisement

Philadelphia’s transit system was the last in the U.S. to stop selling tokens, and will be the last to accept them as payment.

The coins are worth $2, but customers can’t redeem them for cash. SEPTA encourages people to load the value of their remaining tokens onto a Key Card at a fare kiosk, either for a specific pass or the travel wallet feature, which can be used to pay for all services, including Regional Rail.

SEPTA tokens have incalculable value as talismans of deeply imprinted memories for many Philadelphians, however. People collect the old discs, and token jewelry is available on Etsy and in some shops. It’s a top seller in SEPTA’s Transit Store at 1234 Market St.

» READ MORE: Eulogy for the SEPTA token

Less beloved, a SEPTA Key card costs $4.95 at SEPTA sales offices and participating retailers. The cost is reimbursed by being added to a customer’s balance if they register the card within 30 days; registration also protects the balance in case the card is lost or stolen.

With the travel wallet on SEPTA Key, fares cost $2 for each trip, including two free transfers. Cash fares are $2.50. Earlier this year, SEPTA also rolled out credit card payments on buses, trolleys, and subways.