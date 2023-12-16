SEPTA and its transit police have reached a tentative agreement, ending 3-day strike

The transit police strike ended on its third full day Saturday afternoon as a tentative contract agreement was reached between the officers’ union and SEPTA, the transit agency announced about 3 p.m.

Officers would be on the job for the night shift by 11 p.m., the statement said. SEPTA CEO Leslie S. Richards credited Gov. Josh Shapiro with “playing a key bringing people together to forge this agreement.”

Tension in the contract dispute had ratcheted up over the past several days and agreement seemed farther away than it had been just before the patrol officers walked off the job Wednesday night.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

A $3,000 bonus was off the table, withdrawn Thursday morning by the transit agency after members of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 walked off the job and began picketing SEPTA headquarters.

Some striking officers seeking medical care for themselves or family were stunned to find that SEPTA had suspended their health-care coverage, union president Omari Bervine, a patrol officer for 17 years, said on Friday.

“We’re actually moving in reverse,” Bervine said. The cancellation of benefits stung, he said: “It’s despicable, to be honest … Now they’re making it personal.”

On Friday, after a bargaining session of a little less than two hours, a state mediator advised the two teams to adjourn, revisit their respective proposals again and come back to try to solve the core issue: the length of the contract and timing of raises for union members.

The transit officers had been working without a contract since March 31 and their union has been bargaining with SEPTA for nearly nine months with little progress.

Most police department contract disputes in Pennsylvania are settled voluntarily or in binding arbitration. SEPTA transit police, however, do not have the option of sending conflicts to binding arbitration under the legislation that created that department.

Transit police supervisors and officers from other departments, including Philadelphia’s, were covering the system during the strike.

SEPTA says it has severe financial constraints. Transit funding is often in flux, but the agency now faces a $240 million annual deficit beginning next year as the last cache of federal pandemic aid is spent. A proposal to increase the allocation of the sales tax dedicated to transit did not pass in the recently concluded legislative session. SEPTA would have received $190 million from that bill.

Like other transit systems in the nation, SEPTA has struggled to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic, with ridership less than 65% of what it was in 2019 as commuters lament issues with scheduling, service, and the overall state of the transit network.

The proposed $3,000 signing bonus for agreeing to a new contract was contingent on the FOTP not striking, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. “That was very clear in the proposal and we don’t expect that language to change,” he said.

Suspending health benefits of employees during a strike is standard operating procedure for SEPTA, Busch said, adding that letters were sent reminding members of the policy right after the union formally authorized a strike Oct. 6.

“It’s an unfortunate reality of a strike,” Busch said. He said the suspension was not intended as a “warning” to employees to stop striking or retaliation for doing so. Strikers are eligible for supplemental insurance under COBRA.

Bervine said SEPTA’s benefits administrator told him Friday members were sent emails reminding them of the availability of supplemental insurance, but he said their access to email was turned off. He said he heard from one officer who was heartbroken that his wife couldn’t receive a scheduled cancer treatment because it would have cost the family about $20,000.

Before the strike, the transit police union and SEPTA were in agreement on employee benefits and wages, they said: a 13% pay increase and a $3,000 signing bonus, on par with a recent deal struck between the transit agency and its largest union, Transport Workers Union Local 234.

Transit police, however, want those wages spread over a three-year contract, which Lodge 109 vice president Troy Parham said has been the standard duration of deals SEPTA has offered its other unions. He said the offer to his members was for a 43-month term, or a little over 3½ years.

TWU’s wage increase was spread over three years, the two years of its former contract and the one-year deal ratified in November. Traditionally, SEPTA uses the TWU deal to set the parameters of contracts with its other unions, a process known as pattern bargaining.

An economist hired by Lodge 109 found that the union’s demands would cost the authority about $650,000 — or 0.04% of its annual operating budget.

The two sides have a recent history of hard-fought labor negotiations.

In 2019, transit officers walked out for six days, in part over whether members could review body-camera footage before filing incident reports. They struck in 2012 over a 15-cent difference between the FOTP’s demand and SEPTA’s offer for an increase in the hourly rate that members received for annual recertification as police officers.

This year, the Fraternal Order of Transit Police said that its ranks are 25% smaller than budgeted, despite an influx of recruits, as officers continue to leave for jobs at Amtrak, Temple University, or other law enforcement agencies in the region.